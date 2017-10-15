How to avail Jio Diwali 100% cashback offer, free Rs 399 recharge plan

Jio announced a new offer ahead of Diwali as part of which users can avail 100% cashback. The offer went live on October 12 and ends October 18. So if you’re interested, you need to hurry up. Interestingly, it’s applicable on Rs 399 recharge. Meaning, once you’ve recharged for Rs 399, you’ll stand a chance to receive Jio Diwali 100% cashback. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the steps involved to avail the cashback and things you should know before opting for this offer.

How to avail Jio Diwali 100% cashback offer

In order to avail this cashback, go to MyJio app to purchase the recharge plan of Rs 399. It can also be purchased via Jio store, Jio.com, Reliance Digital, Partner Retail stores, JioMoney, Paytm, AmazonPay, PhonePe, and Mobikwik.

How does Jio Diwali 100% cashback work against Rs 399 plan

According to Jio, customers paying for Rs 399 plan between October 12 and October 18 will receive 8 vouchers of Rs 50 denomination. Once you’ve got these vouchers, you can redeem them against Rs 309 and above plans. They can also be redeemed against Rs 91 and above data add-ons after November 15 next month.

Interestingly, its benefits that come along remain valid until next month. In case you want to check the status of cashback vouchers, you can do so by navigating to MyJio app > My Vouchers. As a result, it’ll be possible for users reserve your existing tariff rates even after they are expired.

How to transfer Jio Diwali 100% cashback to others

If you’ve decided to gift Jio Diwali 100% cashback to someone else, it’s possible by navigating to MyJio app > My Vouchers. The voucher can be transferred to anyone you want. The cashback vouchers will then be credited to MyJio app of the person redeeming the recharge voucher of Rs 399.

Unfortunately, cashback is limited to Rs 399 recharge plan. So if you’ve some other plan in mind, you may not receive cashback vouchers.