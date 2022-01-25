How to add Wordle to your home screen

Wordle, the viral puzzle game that has many people flooding their Twitter feed with green, yellow and grey boxes is a daily affair for players. However, since the popular game doesn’t have an official app, users must open up a browser and go to the Wordle website manually each day to play.

However, there is a workaround to this. You can pin the Wordle site to your home screen with a browser that supports the feature, like Google Chrome. This will offer you a direct shortcut to open Wordle every day when you want to solve the daily puzzle.

Here’s how to do the same in a few easy steps.

How to pin Wordle on your home screen

Step 1: Open a browser that supports the home screen pinning feature and go to the Wordle website. We will use Chrome as it supports this feature and is also widely used.

Note that if you have not been playing Wordle on this browser until now, you will lose your score streak and will be starting fresh.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot menu on the top right, and in the drop down menu, look for the “Add to Home screen” button.

Open Wordle on Chrome and using the three-dot menu, add it to the home screen. (Express Photo) Open Wordle on Chrome and using the three-dot menu, add it to the home screen. (Express Photo)

Step 3: A subsequent prompt will ask you what you want to name the shortcut. You can either leave it at ‘Wordle’ or rename it to something else.

Choose ‘Add’ and drag the shortcut to wherever you want on your home screen setup. (Express Photo) Choose ‘Add’ and drag the shortcut to wherever you want on your home screen setup. (Express Photo)

That’s pretty much it. You can now find the shortcut straight to the Wordle page on your home screen. Just like an app shortcut, you can drag this shortcut and place it wherever you want on your home screen, including inside an existing folder alongside other apps.