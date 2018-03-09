How to add a bank account in WhatsApp Payment to send or receive money over UPI

I am sure you are already aware that WhatsApp has added a Payments feature in the messenger for some time now. In our previous guide, we walked you through a procedure on how to get a WhatsApp Payments feature enabled for yourself. Today, we will show you how you can add a bank account in order to send or receive money over unified payments interface (UPI).

Setting up WhatsApp Payments for UPI transactions is easy. All you need is a bank account associated with a mobile number same as your WhatsApp account. So let’s begin.

How to add your bank account in WhatsApp Payments

Step 1: First things first, make sure you have an updated WhatsApp installed on your phone. In case you are waiting for Payments option to popup inside your WhatsApp, you can follow our previous guide.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Payments. Alternatively, you can also go to someone’s profile > Tap paperclip icon > Select payments.

Step 3: You have to accept the terms and privacy policy. Hit the option ‘Accept and Continue’ once you are done reading them (if you wish to). After that, WhatsApp will give you a list of supported banks to choose from.

Step 4: Once you select your bank, WhatsApp will search for the number of accounts associated with your mobile number. Select any bank account you want to add. All payments are processed by ICICI bank.

Step 5: Tap the option ‘done’ and you will find your bank account successfully added in WhatsApp Payments. To see if you have been successful at adding your bank account, go to Settings > Payments.

WhatsApp Payments feature is based on UPI to enable bank-to-bank money transfer. UPI is developed by the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), which is supported by all major banks in India. WhatsApp identifies your bank account information using your phone number.