Amazon has announced the availability of India’s first celebrity voice feature on Alexa. Users can now choose to listen to Amitabh Bachchan’s voice instead of Alexa. The feature is available on Amazon Echo devices; however, it is not available for free and users will have to spend Rs 149 for one year.

Those who are interested just need to say “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” to start the purchase and users can then interact with his voice using the wake word ‘Amit ji.’ Users can hear stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and more in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice.

You can interact with him in both Hindi and English language. Just ask, “Amit ji, play songs from Kabhi Kabhi” or “Amitji, Sholay ke gaane bajaiye” or simply say “Amit ji, tell us a funny story” to hear some fun behind-the-scenes info.

In addition to this, customers can also ask for music, set alarms and get weather updates in Amitabh Bachchan’s signature style. But for other tasks like shopping, general information, routines, smart home control, skills, and more, you will have to ask Alexa.

You can also ask, “Amit ji, koi kavita sunaiye” or “Amit ji, recite Madhushala”. One can also add a special touch to birthday celebrations with greetings in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice and for this, you just need to say “Amit ji, it’s my birthday.”

How to activate Amitabh Bachchan’s voice on Amazon Echo devices

One just needs to say “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan.” After that, you need to listen to the instructions and confirm your purchase. Now, you will be required to say “Alexa, enable Amit ji wake word” on Echo devices to enable this feature.

On your Amazon shopping app, just visit the Alexa section in the settings tab and enable the “Amit ji” wake word. You can then Ask Amit ji for music, poetry, joke, tongue twisters, and more. Users can also ask “Amit ji, what can you do?” to explore more.