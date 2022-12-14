How to activate Airtel 5G, Jio 5G on your Apple iPhone

5G is coming to a lot of cities in India, and chances are if you live in a Tier I or Tier II city, you already have 5G support or may get it sooner than you think. If you do happen to live in one of the supported areas and have a 5G supported iPhone, here’s how you can start using 5G on both Airtel and Jio networks.

With the new iOS 16.2 stable update now rolling out, iPhone 12-series, iPhone 13-series and iPhone 14-series phones along with the iPhone SE 2022 will get 5G support available. Here’s how to get started.

Airtel 5G

If you have an Airtel SIM with 5G support, and live in a 5G area, the process to get started is very simple. Since there is no trial program like Jio 5G, users can simply switch their network settings to 5G and start using Airtel 5G.

You can also use the Airtel app to check for 5G support on your device. However, this may not always be the most accurate way of going forward. Indianexpress.com notes that the app may show that your phone does not have the required 5G software even with the latest system updates installed.

You can switch to 5G by heading over to Settings> Mobile Data> Mobile Data Options> Voice & Data. Here, find the toggle to switch to 5G and you’re good to go. You should start seeing the 5G network indicator on your status bar immediately.

Jio 5G

Jio is still conducting its 5G trials in many supported regions of the country, where 5G access is allowed only for select users. However, those who are a part of the ‘Jio 5G Welcome Program’ do get unlimited 5G speeds when they are in a 5G-supported area .The program is also now available to a lot more users since the past month.

To proceed, Jio users can open the MyJio app, where they will see a prompt to try out 5G services. Once you have signed up (just a few taps in the app), you will get a message from Jio in a few days alerting you of being absorbed into the program. You can find a more detailed guide on how to do this here.

Users will then need to recharge with a plan of Rs 239 and above to be eligible, and then they just need to switch their phone’s network to 5G to kick things off.

Once you have started using 5G on both Airtel and Jio, you can check your new speeds by heading to any speed testing website or app.