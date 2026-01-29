How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free

Adobe has partnered with Bharti Airtel to give a huge boost to the emerging creator economy in India. With this partnership, Airtel customers can enjoy a full year of Adobe Express Premium for free. The subscription, which normally costs close to Rs 4,000 annually, is now being offered free to millions of users as part of Airtel’s bundled digital benefits.
Adobe Express is designed for individuals who want professional designs without learning complex design software. Adobe Express enables users to create amazing social media posts, videos, posters, presentations, flyers, and more in just minutes. With pre-made templates and artificial intelligence software, anyone can create professional-looking content that appears to be the work of a professional.
The relevance of this promotion cannot be overstated. The days when content creation is the sole responsibility of designers and design agencies are over. Students, freelancers, small business owners, and content creators have become accustomed to using digital platforms to get noticed and reach their target audience. With the ever-increasing use of artificial intelligence in design and editing, Adobe Express is a user-friendly tool for regular users to keep up with the ever-growing need for content.
The free Adobe Express Premium offer is open to a broad section of Airtel’s user base. This includes prepaid and postpaid mobile customers, Airtel Xstream fibre broadband users, and Airtel Digital TV subscribers. Once activated, the subscription remains valid for 12 months.
The list of features that come with the premium subscription is quite extensive. The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. Other features include video background removal, bulk resizing for various social media sites, and cloud storage of up to 100 GB.
Adobe Express Premium supports English and several Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. This is particularly helpful for local content creators and small businesses who want to reach their local audience.
The Adobe-Airtel partnership, by offering a full year of Adobe Express Premium for free, opens the door to content creation and is an indication of the wider effort to make digital tools more accessible in India.
