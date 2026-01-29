How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free

The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)

Adobe has partnered with Bharti Airtel to give a huge boost to the emerging creator economy in India. With this partnership, Airtel customers can enjoy a full year of Adobe Express Premium for free. The subscription, which normally costs close to Rs 4,000 annually, is now being offered free to millions of users as part of Airtel’s bundled digital benefits.

Adobe Express is designed for individuals who want professional designs without learning complex design software. Adobe Express enables users to create amazing social media posts, videos, posters, presentations, flyers, and more in just minutes. With pre-made templates and artificial intelligence software, anyone can create professional-looking content that appears to be the work of a professional.