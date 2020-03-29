Why Houseparty is the perfect app for those stuck in lockdown Why Houseparty is the perfect app for those stuck in lockdown

With India under lockdown for 21 days, people stuck at home are relying completely on the internet and entertainment apps. Facebook recently announced that Messenger and WhatsApp usage has doubled in the last month. Similarly, the already popular platforms apps like Zoom, Houseparty and some more have also witnessed high demand during the lockdown.

About two weeks ago Houseparty was the 1,450th most popular app on Apple App Store in India but with the lockdown the app is now trending at #1 on Google Play and is the fourth most popular app on App Store.

Just as the name suggests, the app offers a virtual house party concept where you can invite friends to join and video chat with them. There is no limit to the number of friends you can add to the video call like WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging platform allows only four people in a video call.

It is much more than just a video calling platform. During the call it lets users play games like heads up, trivia, chips and guac, and quick draw. These games can keep users engaged for hours. The best part about this app is you don’t need to download games and video calling apps separately. Houseparty does both.

The app lets users chat in an open room while people who need privacy can simply “lock” the room so no one can enter the room and disturb. Just as a physical house party people can join an ongoing video call whenever they want, without an invite. They can also leave as per their convenience.

The app notifies users whenever a friend is online or if some friends are together having a “house party” so you can also join them. The Houseparty app is available for download in both App store as well as on Google Play store.

How to use Houseparty: Tips and tricks

* To invite a friend you want to have a virtual house party with you can simply open the app, enter the name of the contact, and click on the invite option next to the name. The app will notify once the invited friend joins.

* To start a conversation you can just click on the “hand waving” icon next to the name. The video will start once the contact accepts the request.

* To add more friends to the conversation. just tap on the “+” icon and enter the name of the contact.

* If it’s an unlocked room your friends can join the call even without an invitation. However, in case of a locked room, only the invitation will work.

* To lock/unlock a room just tap on lock icon at the bottom of the screen.

* There are several games available and can be played during the video call. The games are all available on the top-right side of the screen.

* Houseparty app notifies you whenever a friend is online or friends having a “house party”. If you don’t want notifications from certain contact head over to the

Settings menu and “ghost” them.

* You can also restrict the app to send you any notification and also send out notifications when you’re in a house party. Just head to the Settings menu and disable the Send Out My Notifications and Get My Friend’s Notifications options.

* While your friend is busy in a house party inside a locked room you can send him text messages and also record a facemail.

