Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv, Voot, Zee5 and Alt Balaji plans compared

Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Zee 5 are some of the popular streaming services available in India. Since the introduction of Reliance Jio, data prices have gone down drastically and Indian users have started streaming content a lot more from OTT platforms like Netflix and Hotstar.

Since most Indian consumers consume OTT content on their mobile devices, Netflix has confirmed it will be launching cheaper mobile-only streaming plans in India. Don’t be surprised if other OTT platforms follow suit. Today, we have curated a list of all major OTT services available in India and how much do they cost.

Hotstar

Hotstar is the topmost streaming service provider in India. It is owned by the Star network and has a wide variety of content for users to stream. It also live streams a number of sports tournaments like IPL, Wimbledon and more for users to watch. The company offers users two types of subscription plans: Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP.

With Hotstar Premium users can access all of Hotstar’s content without any restrictions it has two tiers: monthly and yearly, priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 999 per year. Hotstar VIP lets users access all of the sporting events the company streams live along with Hotstar’s own content. However, they will not be able to access shows which the company licenses like Game of Thrones. Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 365 per year.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is also a streaming service which provides users with premium video content. Alongside the video content, Amazon provides its subscribers with free music streaming and free delivery benefits.

The company has two tiers of its Prime subscription: monthly, which is priced at Rs 129 and yearly, which is priced at Rs 999.

Netflix

Netflix is one of the most expensive OTT service providers in India. Under the cheapest plan, which costs Rs 500 per month, users can only view HD content on one screen. The Rs 650 per month plan lets users stream HD content on two screens simultaneously. Whereas, only the premium plan, which costs Rs 800 per month, allows users to access its content on four screens in Ultra HD resolution.

Netflix has also announced that it will soon launch a mobile-only plan priced at Rs 250 per month. This will allow users to access Netflix’s library on their mobile devices only at a discounted rate.

MX Player

MX Player was initially just a video player that had a lot of controls and could play a number of different video formats like .mkv easily. The company has now expanded and provides users with syndicated content along with its own originals. And unlike all of the other OTT providers on this list is completely free of charge and can be accessed from both its web platform and mobile apps. This service might be free of cost to users, however, users will be served ads in between watching their content.

Zee5

Zee5 just like Hotstar is owned by an Indian television network. Zee5 currently offers two all-access plans to users priced at Rs 99 per month and Rs 999 per year. Along with these plans, Zee5 also offers users a bundle pack with Gaana+ monthly subscription. It costs Rs 198 per month. Apart from the all-access packs Zee5 also has monthly regional packs starting at Rs 49 per month.

SonyLIV

SonyLIV is an OTT platform owned by Sony, on which users can stream Sony shows, online exclusive series, movies, sports programmes and more. This is one of the most flexible streaming services currently available in India with plans starting at Rs 29. It currently offers four subscription plans: a weekly plan at Rs 29, a monthly plan at Rs 99, a half-yearly plan at Rs 299 and a yearly plan at Rs 499.

However, unlike most of these streaming services, SonyLIV doesn’t allow users to download content to watch offline at a later point of time. Another issue users might face is that the company does not let users manually select the streaming quality and the service does it automatically.

Voot

Voot just like MX Player is accessible free of cost to users. However, it also comes with a lot of ads. A good thing about Voot is that it does not require a user to sign in to the service to get access to the content. Voot allows users to access content in both SD and HD quality depending upon their data speeds.

Alt Balaji

Alt Balaji offers much more sensitive content to users compared to other streaming platforms. The company offers users two premium packs to choose from, quarterly and yearly. The quarterly plan costs Rs 100 for the whole duration, which brings the cost down to Rs 34 per month. The yearly subscription costs Rs 300, which brings the cost down to Rs 25 per month. The company also offers users free cashback offers with every subscription.