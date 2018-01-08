Honor V10 bundles 90GB free Airtel 4G data: Here’s how to avail it

Highlights Amazon is offering extra 90GB Airtel 3G/4G data on the new Honor View 10

Prepaid users need to recharge with a pack of Rs 349 for 6 months

The phone is priced at Rs 29,999

Huawei’s latest AI-powered flagship smartphone, the Honor View 10 or simply Honor V10, that was launched in India last week is now available for purchase via Amazon India. The new dual camera smartphone was announced for a price of Rs 29,999. Amazon has provided a few good launch offers too.

The smartphone bundles an instant cashback of Rs 1500 for buyers who make the purchase using an ICICI credit card. The offer is available from January 8 until January 10.

Amazon is offering an exchange of up to Rs 15,468 and no cost EMI starting at Rs 2500 a month. Other EMI starts at Rs 1426 per month. Those who pay using Amazon Pay Balance will get Rs 75 cash back in their account.

If you are planning to buy the all-new Honor V10 and have an Airtel SIM, you can grab up to 90 GB additional data upon purchase. The offer is available for both prepaid and postpaid users.

However, you need to fulfil a few conditions before availing this lucrative offer. Airtel prepaid subscribers will have to recharge with a pack of Rs 349 for 6 consecutive months. Meanwhile, postpaid subscribers can get the benefits if they opt for an Infinity plan of Rs 499 or above. Eligible users will get 15GB additional data per month for 6 months courtesy of this offer.

If you are an Airtel prepaid subscriber here’s how you can avail the data benefit:

1. Purchase the handset via Amazon

2. Following the purchase, download My Airtel app on your new Honor View 10 device

3. The app once downloaded, check the ‘Handset Bundled offer for you’ tile

4. Click on the tile and you will see Activate Now option

5. Click on the Activate Now option

6. Post-activation process you will have to recharge with a plan of Rs 349 to get the offer

Image Source: Amazon India Image Source: Amazon India

Image Source: Amazon IndiaFor postpaid users, you need to follow the aforementioned steps 1 & 2. After installing the app, select the eligible pack from Airtel Infinity plans. Users should keep in mind that the offer is applicable to those who opt for an active Airtel Infinity plan of Rs 499 or above. The plan once activated, select the ‘Handset Bundled offer for you’ tile. Tap on the Activate Now button and the offer will activate within 48 hours.

The offer is valid until May 31, 2018, and prospective buyers can claim it within three months (90 days) after the purchase of the handset. Amazon does mention that in case the user inserts their Airtel SIM in another device during the benefit cycle, the data offer will cease to exist and they no longer will be able to avail it. Further, this offer cannot be clubbed with other offers.

Talking about the specifications, the Honor View 10 features a 5.99-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, Huawei’s flagship Kirin 970 SoC that has dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) capable of managing AI tasks. It packs dual rear cameras combining 16MP+20MP sensors with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF and dual LED flash. It has a 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs EMUI 8.0 based Android 8.0 Oreo right out of the box. The Honor View 10 has 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card). The dual-SIM Honor View 10 carries a 3750mAh battery and supports fast charging. Given its price, the new Honor handset will have a stiff competition with OnePlus 5T and Xiaomi’s ceramic & metal built Mi MIX 2.