Honor Play vs Huawei P20 Lite vs Huawei Nova 3i: Specification, features and price comparison

Honor Play vs Huawei Nova 3i vs Huawei P20 Lite: A comparison based on preliminary aspects Honor Play vs Huawei Nova 3i vs Huawei P20 Lite: A comparison based on preliminary aspects

Honor today unveiled its latest offering from its mid-range segment, the Honor Play. The Chinese handset maker launched the device in the Indian smartphone market for a price of Rs 19,999 for the 4GB RAM model. The higher variant 6GB RAM/64GB storage tags a price of Rs 23,999.

The real charm of the new Honor Play is the GPU Turbo technology baked inside the metallic unibody. The GPU turbo technology is designed to boost system performance while playing graphics intensive games. The phone is powered by Huawei’s flagship SoC, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that comes with AI capabilities and built-in NPU (neural processing unit) to further enhance the overall performance. Honor has promised that the new handset will receive AI gaming feature later via a software update. Talking about other specifications, Honor Play boasts of an elongated 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixel resolution) display resulting in a pixel density of 409 ppi. The tall display offers extra screen real estate to consume content, stream videos and run graphics-intensive games.

Also Read- Honor Play with GPU Turbo technology, notch display launched in India: Price, specifications

Considering its price, the Honor Play has a bunch of rivals to contend with in the Indian smartphone market. Interestingly, most of the competition is in-house from Huawei’s own smartphone shelf. The Huawei Nova 3i and Huawei P20 Lite sport a similar price tag as the Honor Play. For those unaware, Honor is the subsidiary of the Chinese multinational company, Huawei. Let’s take a look at how the latest mid-range offering from Honor, the Honor Play fares against Huawei’s P20 Lite and Nova 3i in terms of features and specifications.

Honor Play vs Huawei P20 Lite vs Huawei Nova 3i- Design and build

Huawei’s mid-range handsets, the Huawei P20 Lite and Nova 3i both flaunt glass backs. Both the phones come with dual tone colour shade (blue and purple gradient) on the rear glass panel that makes the Huawei smartphones look more elegant. But while the glass design is sure to draw user’s attention, both Huawei P20 Lite and Nova 3i attract fingerprints and smudges that make them look rather greasy when the glass panel hits sunlight.

Honor Play, on the other hand, features a metallic unibody design which means the rear panel is barely prone to smudges and fingerprints. Fine antenna bands run along the curvature on top and bottom of the back panel. Considering the appearance, the Huawei P20 Lite and Nova 3i glass design look elegant, however, the Honor Play appears more uniform, sturdy and neat courtesy of its metal body.

Honor Play features a metal unibody design with fine antenna lines running along the curvature on top and bottom of the back panel Honor Play features a metal unibody design with fine antenna lines running along the curvature on top and bottom of the back panel

Honor Play vs Huawei P20 Lite vs Huawei Nova 3i- Display

All the three smartphones feature iPhone X-like notch-style display. But while the Honor Play and Huawei Nova 3i feature similar screen size and resolution, it slightly differs on the Huawei P20 Lite. Honor Play and Huawei Nova 3i, both feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. Meanwhile, the Huawei P20 Lite sports a slightly small 5.84-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2280 x 1080 resolution. The screen-to-body ratio differs on all the three handsets. Huawei Nova 3i and Huawei P20 Lite claim a 82.2 and 80.5 per cent respective screen-to-body ratio. In comparison, the new Honor Play claims to have a higher screen-to-body-ratio of 89 per cent.

Huawei P20 Lite features a 5.84-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a small notch on top Huawei P20 Lite features a 5.84-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a small notch on top

Honor Play vs Huawei P20 Lite vs Huawei Nova 3i- Processing hardware and storage

If the device’s overall performance matters the most as compared to the trinkets, then Honor Play takes an edge over Huawei’s P20 Lite and Nova 3i. Honor Play carries Huawei’s flagship HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset. The SoC is fabricated on a 10nm process. Notably, Honor’s flagship, Honor 10 packs the same processing hardware. However, rest of the specifications differs as compared to Honor Play. Honor 10 was launched in India for a price of Rs 32,999. In addition, the new Honor Play incorporates Huawei’s in-house GPU Turbo technology, that leverages hardware and software integration to render smooth output while throttling graphics-intensive games.

Also Read-Honor Play first impressions: At price of Rs 19,999 packs some great features

Coming to the Huawei Nova 3i, it is powered by an octa-core Huawei Kirin 710 SoC which is fabricated on a 12nm process. The mobile platform comes with an improved image signal processor and a ‘discrete’ digital signal processor for video processing. Meanwhile, the P20 Lite carries a mid-tier processor Kirin 659 paired with Mali-T830 MP2 for graphics rendition. The Honor Play is clearly ahead of the other two in terms of processing power.

Honor Play is powered by Huawei’s flagship chipset, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that comes with AI capabilities and built-in NPU (neural processing unit) Honor Play is powered by Huawei’s flagship chipset, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that comes with AI capabilities and built-in NPU (neural processing unit)

As for storage, the all-new Honor Play offers two RAM options – 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM, both the variants are paired with 64GB onboard storage. Meanwhile, Huawei Nova 3i comes with a single RAM/storage option- 4GB RAM/128GB internal storage. Huawei P20 Lite also offer single RAM/storage option packing 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. All three phones have a microSD card slot for expanding the storage further.

Honor Play vs Huawei P20 Lite vs Huawei Nova 3i- Camera

In terms of optics, Honor Play features dual rear camera sensors combining a 16MP+2MP unit. The cameras come with AI branding and offer Portrait mode that basically blurs the background. At the front, it gets a 16MP camera sensor for selfies. Huawei P20 Lite comes with a similar camera setup as the Honor Play on the rear-side with 16MP+2MP camera sensors. However, the phone carries a slightly larger 24MP image sensor on the front panel with f/2.0 aperture.

Huawei Nova 3i offers dual camera setup on the front as well, packing a 24MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP secondary camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture Huawei Nova 3i offers dual camera setup on the front as well, packing a 24MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP secondary camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture

Huawei Nova 3i also packs a 16MP+2MP unit on the back panel. The new phone from the Nova series, however, grabs an extra point when it comes to the front-facing camera. Unlike the other two handsets, the Nova 3i offers dual camera setup on the front as well, packing a 24MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP secondary camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor Play vs Huawei P20 Lite vs Huawei Nova 3i- Software and battery capacity

Both Honor Play and Nova 3i run on the proprietary EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Meanwhile, the Huawei P20 Lite runs EMUI 8.0 based Android 8.0 Oreo OS.

The battery capacity differs on all the three devices. The new Honor Play has a battery capacity of 3,750mAh. On the contrary, the Huawei Nova 3i and P20 Lite peg slightly smaller batteries with a 3,340mAh and 3,000mAh capacity respectively.

Honor Play vs Huawei P20 Lite vs Huawei Nova 3i- Other features

Among other features, Honor Play bundles 3D facial recognition to accurately map the face, 3D portrait lightning to enhance selfies and AR camera that allows using background filters. The phone also comes with Histen 3D audio technology to offer immersive sound experience, a Party mode that enables to sync seven devices and play music. Besides these, Honor has added “4D” haptic feedback as well that will further enhance the experience for gaming aficionados. The “4D” haptic feedback basically adds different vibration while playing certain games like action in-game, shoot out etc.

Also Read- Huawei Nova 3 first impressions: Stunning cameras, great design

Nova 3i, on the other hand, comes with 3D Qmoji support, quite similar to Apple iPhone X’s Animoji. The native camera app offers 7 to 8 emoji characters that you can choose from and use. Meanwhile, Huawei P20 Lite also comes with facial recognition feature to unlock the device. Besides these aspects, price is another key factor.

While Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Nova 3i both pack decent features, they come for a price of Rs 20,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. In comparison, the all-new Honor Play offers a better package at a similar price. For a price of Rs 19,999 (4GB RAM/64GB model) you get a more powerful Kirin chipset, tall display, GPU Turbo technology to render heavy games without any stutter and extra battery capacity.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd