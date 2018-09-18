Honor Days Sale live on Flipkart: Offers on Honor 10, Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i

Honor Days Sale has gone live and will be running till September 21. Honor Days Sale has gone live and will be running till September 21.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will be hosting a for day sale on Flipkart namely ‘Honor Days Sale’. During the sale, Honor will be offering customers various offer on a number of its smartphones including, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9i, and Honor 10. The sale has gone live and will be running till September 21.

In addition to regular discounts, the brand will be offering customers a 5 per cent additional discount on purchasing the device on EMI via HDFC Bank credit cards.

Honor also said in a press note that its newly launched Honor 7S smartphone will be made available two times as a flash sale during the period. The Honor 7S flash sale will first take place on September 19, and then on September 21 at 12 PM IST.

Honor 7S comes with 3GB of RAM paired with 16GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 6,999. The company has also announced two new colour variants of Honor 9N – Robin Egg Blue and Lavender Purple.

Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch FullView full HD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is priced at Rs 32,999, however, during the sale consumers will be able to purchase the device at Rs 27,999.

Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full HD IPS display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is priced at Rs 14,999, which is the original price of the device. However, the company is offering an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange.

Honor 9i is the company’s first smartphone to come with a quad camera setup, two on the front and two on the back. It is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be made available at Rs 16,999.

Coming to the Honor 9N, which is available in two RAM and internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. Both the variants will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 during the sale.

