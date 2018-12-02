Honor Blockbuster Days sale on Amazon: Top offers, discounts on Honor Play, Honor 7C and more

Honor is holding the ‘Honor Blockbuster Days’ sale on Amazon India, that will end on December 7. During the sale, consumers will be able to get the Honor Play and Honor 7C at a discounted price. Over the course of the sale, discounts, cashback deals and other offers can be expected on more Honor products.

The company is offering users the Honor 7C 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant at Rs 8,499. It usually sells at Rs 9,999, which brings the effective discount to Rs 1,500. Considering that the company recently launched Honor 8C, the successor to Honor 7C it seems logical that Honor offers the older model at a discounted price.

Honor Blockbuster sale: Discount on Honor Play

The Honor Play 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant, which usually sells for Rs 19,999 is being offered with a discount of Rs 3,000 at Rs 16,999. Whereas the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is being offered at Rs 20,999 (originally Rs 23,999), with a discount of Rs 3,000.

Honor Play sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ notched display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with the ARM Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. The device features Honor’s own proprietary GPU Turbo technology, which is said to throttle the GPU during intense gaming sessions, for a better user experience. The device comes in two RAM configurations – 4GB and 6GB, paired with 64GB internal storage.

Honor Play offers a dual-rear camera setup carrying a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it gets a 16MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The native camera app comes with AI features including scene, object detection and 3D facial recognition. It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.

Honor Blockbuster sale: Honor 7C offer

The Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and runs EMUI 8.0 based on Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The phone comes in two storage options: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Both options can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD. All of this is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Honor 7C has a 13MP + 2MP dual-rear camera configuration, and an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and soft selfie toning light.