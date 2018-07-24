Honor 9N: Top five competitors in the mid-range segment in India

From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Oppo Realme 1, here are the top five Honor 9N competitors in India From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Oppo Realme 1, here are the top five Honor 9N competitors in India

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched its new dual camera smartphone, Honor 9N in India. The smartphone is priced starting at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage version has been priced at Rs 13,999 and the higher-end variant 4GB RAM/128GB storage comes for a price of Rs 17,999.

Honor 9N flaunts a 12-layer premium glass design with nano coating, bezel-less 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) FullView 19:9 display with a notch on top. From the back, Honor 9N looks quite similar to Honor 9 Lite that features a glass and dual-rear cameras, which are aligned horizontally.

Honor 9N comes with a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensing sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash support. Powering the phone is Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor paired with Mali T-830 MP2 GPU for graphics. Honor 9N runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the in-house EMUI 8.0 skin layered on top. It packs a 3000mAh battery.

Also Read- Honor 9N with notched display, dual rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Considering the price and preliminary specification sheet, Honor 9N has a few tough rivals to compete with in the Indian smartphone market. We have compiled a list of five such competitors for the Honor 9N. Here is a quick look.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro [4GB RAM/64GB storage] (Rs 14,999)

The very first device that comes in this list is Xiaomi’s popular mid-range smartphone, which is the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Honor 9N carries modern design having a minimal bezel notch-style display encased in a glass body.

However, Redmi Note 5 Pro is a smartphone with a tall 18:9 display, powerful processor and a big battery. The phone features an elongated 5.99-inch 18:9 full HD+ display resulting in a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features dual camera setup comprising of 12MP+5MP sensors Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features dual camera setup comprising of 12MP+5MP sensors

The device is the industry first to carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC, the chipset designed for mid-range smartphones. It runs Android Nougat OS and packs a big 4000mAh battery. As for the camera, the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports dual rear cameras comprising of 12MP+5MP sensors. Up front, it has a 20MP front-facing camera with LED selfie light support for better clicks in low-light situation.

Moto G6 [4GB RAM/64GB storage] (Rs 15,999)

Motorola recently launched its mid-range dual camera smartphone, Moto G6 in India for a price starting at Rs 13,999 for the 3GB RAM model. The higher variant that packs 4GB RAM/64GB native storage comes for a cost of Rs 15,999. Talking about the specifications, Moto G6 is the first from the company’s shelf to come with an 18:9 display. The phone features a 5.7-inch full HD+ screen with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

Moto G6 flaunts a 3D contoured glass design that looks elegant Moto G6 flaunts a 3D contoured glass design that looks elegant

Similar to the Moto X4, Moto G6 has a 3D contoured glass design that looks elegant. The phone has a dial-shaped protruded camera module on the rear side. It is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics rendition. As for the optics, Moto G6 sports dual rear cameras having a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash support.

The cameras offer good detail and vibrant colour reproduction in good lighting condition. At the front, it carries a 16MP camera sensor for selfies. In terms of software, Moto G6 runs Android Oreo right out-of-the-box and offer near stock Android experience. It packs a 3000mAh battery and supports fast charging.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 [6GB RAM/64GB storage] (Rs 14,999)

Another decent competitor in this list is Asus’s mid-range smartphone, the Zenfone Max Pro M1. Just like Redmi Note 5 Pro, it runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor. It features a 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs Android Oreo and offers clutter-free stock Android experience.

Asus Zefone Max Pro M1 runs Android Oreo and pegs a huge 5000mAh battery Asus Zefone Max Pro M1 runs Android Oreo and pegs a huge 5000mAh battery

At the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone has vertically stacked dual rear cameras consisting of a 13MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens. It pegs a huge 5000mAh battery. As for the pricing, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes for a cost of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM model. While the top-end model, 6GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999.

Oppo Realme 1 [6GB RAM/128GB storage] (Rs 13,990)

Oppo Realme phone is built out of fibre-glass and has a glossy diamond effect that adds an elegant touch. Oppo Realme 1 features a tall 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Underneath the fibre-glass body sits an Helio P60 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz.

Oppo Realme 1 features a tall 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio Oppo Realme 1 features a tall 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio

For photography, Realme 1 offers a single camera module on the rear side having a 13MP sensor with LED flash. Up front, it has an 8MP camera that incorporates AI Beauty 2.0 technology offering 296-point facial recognition.

It runs ColorOS 5.0 based Android 8.1 Oreo. Battery backup stands at 3410mAh battery. Oppo Realme 1 doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor, however, it supports Face Unlock feature. For a price of Rs 13,990 you can get the handset’s top-end model that comes with 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy J6 [3GB RAM/32GB storage] (Rs 13,999)

If you prefer brand value over other aspects, Samsung’s mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy J6 can be an ideal option. The phone features a 5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixel resolution) Super AMOLED Infinity display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The front panel has a pixel density of 294ppi. Powering the phone is an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz.

Samsung Galaxy J6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixel resolution) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio Samsung Galaxy J6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixel resolution) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Samsung Galaxy J6 sports a 13MP primary camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash support. Up front, it has an 8MP camera sensor that supports soft LED light for better clicks in dimly-lit situation. It runs Android Oreo and packs a 3000mAh battery. The phone has an expandable storage support of up to 128GB (via microSD card). The Samsung Galaxy J6 comes for a cost of Rs 13,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. If you opt for the higher variant that packs 4GB RAM/64GB storage, then you will have to spend Rs 2000 extra.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd