Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 7X: Different phones or just cosmetic variants

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced a new phone in India. The phone in question is Honor 9 Lite, and some of its key attractions have to be dual rear and dual front cameras. Honor 9 Lite price in India starts at Rs 10,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 14,999. The handset goes on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting January 21.

For someone keeping a track of recent Honor launches, it is hard not to notice similarities between the Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X in terms of specs and design. Both the devices have their respective screens fitted in 18:9 aspect ratio, making room for some extra real estate to watch more content. Both are powered by the same chipset and have dual-cameras at the back, and there’s more. So let’s dive a little deeper and see how similar or distinct the two phones actually are.

Design

Honor 9 Lite has glass on both the front as well as back with an Aluminium frame to hold them. While the Honor 7X, has glass only at the front and an Aluminium body behind. Both the devices measure 7.6mm in thickness, which is considerably slimmer given their overall form factor. However, Honor 7X is a bit heavier at 165g than Honor 9 Lite’s 149g.

Similarly, Honor 7X is a bit taller than the latest Honor smartphone in India. So, if you crave for a comparatively compact and lightweight phone, Honor 9 Lite appears to be a better choice.

Display

Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch display, whereas the Honor 7X has a bigger 5.93-inch display. Both of them have 18:9 aspect ratio and carry a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. But since the screen on the 9 Lite is smaller, its pixel density is higher at 428ppi as opposed to 407ppi on the 7X. That would translate into slightly sharper picture quality on the former.

Processing, Storage, Pricing

Both phones are powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 with 4 cores ticking at 2.3GHz and 4 more at 1.7GHz along with Mali-T830 MP2 graphics.

Honor 9 Lite comes in two options: 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Rs 10,999) and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Rs 14,999). However, this storage can further be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. Strangely enough, there’s a price difference of Rs 4,000 between both the models. So, I wouldn’t be surprised to see customers favouring 32GB variant more, and remember, you can always have a memory card.

Do keep in mind that opting for a memory card will lose you an option to have another SIM card running at the same time. So, choose your option wisely. Although Honor 7X also has two storage options to offer (32GB and 64GB), a 4GB RAM is a constant for both of them. They are priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Again a strange Rs 3000 premium for just 32GB extra storage.

Cameras

Things get interesting when it comes to photography experience on both the phones. Honor 9 Lite has 13MP + 2MP rear cameras with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash. Honor 7X, meanwhile, carries a 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera unit. So, on-paper, Honor 7X seems to have a winner on its hand. But wait, on the front, Honor 9 Lite has a 13MP + 2MP dual selfie cameras too, while Honor 7X has to make do with a single 8MP unit. So choose what suits you best.

Software and Battery

Unlike Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box to let users enjoy an up to date software experience. Some reports claim Honor 7X will soon receive Android Oreo. But there’s no information available with regards to its exact timeline. So for now, you are stuck with Android Nougat on the 7X.

Last but not least, Honor 7X has a bigger 3340mAh battery as opposed to 3,000mAh on Honor 9 Lite. But given the difference in screen size, the battery life may end up being pretty close to each other.

We won’t declare a winner among the two at this stage. You will have to wait a little longer for our in-depth review for that.