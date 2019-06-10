Honor 20 to Asus 6z: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2019

Upcoming Smartphones in June 2019 India: June has been an interesting month in terms of smartphone launches. We have already seen the launch the OnePlus 7, Black Shark 2 and Nokia 2.2 in the market. However, this is not the end of the month and many more smartphones are yet to launch. In fact, we are expected to see the launch of a slew of new handsets, including the Honor 20, Asus 6Z and many more.

Here is a list of the top smartphones launching in June.

Asus 6Z

Asus recently announced that it will bring its Zenfone 6 as the Asus 6Z in India. It will be the successor to last year’s Asus Zenfone 5Z. This nomenclature change is taking place due to Asus recently receiving an order from the Delhi High Court that they cannot use the Zenfone moniker to name their products in India. The device will launch in India on June 19.

Asus Zenfone 6 sports a 6.4-inches IPS LCD full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM options and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage options. The device includes a 5000mAh battery with 18w fast charging support. It runs on ZenUI 6, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The highlight feature is its mechanical rotational camera setup that serves as both rear as well as the front shooter. The camera setup comprises of a 48MP Sony IMX 586 lens and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. Read our first impressions of Asus Zenfone 6.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung will be launching the fourth smartphone in its recently introduced Galaxy M-series of smartphones. The device will be named the Samsung Galaxy M40. The device will launch on June 11 in India and will be sold exclusively on Amazon. The device will feature a punch hole display and a triple camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung has not announced any launch date for its Galaxy A80 India launch. However, many reports point towards the fact that the company will be launching the device this month itself. The phone sports Samsung’s ‘New Infinity’ display with no notch. It gets a truly bezel-less Super AMOLED screen of 6.7-inches in size and FHD+ (1980×2400 pixels) resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A80 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon’s new 730G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal memory is not expandable. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with super fast charging technology. The triple camera setup consists of a 48MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide (123-degree) with f/2.2 aperture and a third 3D depth camera works as both the front camera and the rear camera. Read our first impressions of Galaxy A80.

Honor 20

Honor recently launched its new Honor 20 series of smartphones in London. The company will now be launching the new Honor 20 in the Indian market on June 11.

Honor 20 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, Huawei’s 7nm Kirin 980 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 interface, plus there’s a 3750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support.

The device features quad camera set up on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP, a 117-degree field of view sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP sensor for taking selfies. Read our first impressions of Honor 20 Pro.

Vivo Z5x

Vivo has recently been teasing the launch of its new Z series in India via all of its social media platforms. It is expected that the company will be soon launching the Vivo Z5x, which it launched recently in China.

Vivo Z5x sports a 6.53-inch hole punch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 9 on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The device sports a triple camera set up on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.