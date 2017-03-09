Holi Special: Five splash-proof smartphones that can survive this Holi

Holi is a time of celebration, of waters and colours and not a time to be worrying about keeping your phone safe. New age smartphones are getting more rugged given that many manufacturers are starting to roll out phones with water and dust resistance and this got us to create a short list of phones that could survive the brunt of your crazy holi party.

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony had started this trend of making phones water resistant to a level where people could them in shower or swimming without any worry. The Sony Xperia XZ also have the IP68 rating and company says that water resistant design makes Xperia XZ to withstand the splashes that are a part of everyday life. So you can relax about sudden spills or unexpected showers.

Sony Xperia XZ features a 5.2-inch full-HD Corning Gorilla Glass 4 display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 820 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage. The handset carries a packs a 23-megapixel rear camera with Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, and a 13-megapixel 22mm wide-angle front camera.

The Sony Xperia XZ was launched at an MRP of Rs. 51,990 , but the best buy price on various website is Rs. 49,990.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy S7

Samsung launched these flagship smartphones at MWC 2016 and took industry by surprise with it’s best in class cameras and IP68 rating. Both smartphone are well protected against dust and water. It can be submerged under clear water up to 1.5meter for a duration of up to 30 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge in India are powered by an Exynos 8890 octa-core (2.3GHz quad-core + 1.6GHz quad-core) SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. As for optics, both Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge feature a 12-megapixel ‘Dual Pixel’ rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie f/1.7 aperture camera.

Samsung had reduced the official pricing of Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge some time back. The 32GB Galaxy S7 comes at around Rs. 43,000 while the 32GB S7 Edge is around Rs. 50,900.

Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus

Lenovo launched these two Moto G smartphones last year in May. The mid-range 4th Generation Moto smartphones are not water resistant IP67 like the Moto G3 but can withstand some splashes. Both these have water repellent nano-coating (IP52 certification).

Overall, the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus smartphones have got good reviews and pack decent specifications on paper with a laser auto focus camera. Both phones feature a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and pixel density of 401ppi. These are powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, but the RAM depends on the model. Moto G4 packs 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and does not feature fingerprint sensor, while the Moto G4 Plus packs 2GB or 3GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB onboard storage with a fingerprint sensor below the display.

The Moto G4 is priced at Rs. 12,499. The G4 Plus 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant comes at Rs. 13,499, and Rs. 14,999 for its 3GB + 32GB variant.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Apple flagship smartphones iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were launched last year in September and were made available in India from October. The biggest highlight of these were the removal of 3.5mm headphone jack and IP67 dust & water resistance rating, which was much asked for from this premium range of smartphones.

The iPhone 7 and 7Plus sport a 3D Touch-enabled 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina HD display. Both are powered by the Apple A10 Fusion processor alongside the M10 motion coprocessor.The iPhone 7 features a 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture while the iPhone 7 Plus boats of a dual rear camera setup – 12-megapixel wide angle lens + 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

This iPhone 7 32GB variant starts at Rs. 60,000, while the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus starts at Rs. 72,000.

Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel and Pixel XL are the first two smartphones that company made on its own with Google branding and not like Nexus smartphones with third-party manufacturers name on it. Both the smartphones come in a premium segment and feature IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. The company says that these can handle water splashes at certain angles.

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with4GB of RAM. These come in two different storage variants 32GB and 128GB. Both smartphones sport 12.3-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX378 sensor and an 8-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The 32GB Google Pixel comes at Rs. 57,000. The bigger 5.5-inch Google Pixel XL starts at Rs. 67,000 for 32GB variant.