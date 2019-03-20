This Holi, follow these simple tips to safeguard your phone and privacy

Holi, the festival of colours, is almost here. While most take precautions against skin rashes and hair discolouration, some of them forget that not all smartphones are waterproof. Perhaps it is best to avoid carrying your devices during Holi celebrations even if it is insured. But if you must take them along then you might as well take a few precautions.

Use a waterproof case

A transparent waterproof case is a must if you are planning to click pictures during Holi celebrations. Not only does it save your device while taking fire from water guns, but also shield it from all the dry colours.

Use a ziplock pouch

A ziplock pouch is another alternative to a waterproof case. The only downside is that you won’t be able to use your phone for taking pictures.

Water balloon to the rescue

Think desi. Think jugaad. Give your phone a rubber lamination. Just squeeze the device into a deflated balloon to waterproof it. Warning: This doesn’t make your phone 100 per cent waterproof.

Rice treatment to the phone

In case your phone gets drenched, cover it with rice grains. The grains draw the moisture from your device, saving you a trip to the service centre.

Protect your privacy

There is a good chance that you might lose your phone during the Holi festivities. So in order to save your personal pictures and banking apps, do not forget to put a pattern lock on the device. Remove fingerprint unlock and facial recognition and use the old passcode or pattern lock instead.

But in case someone borrows your phone to click pictures, what you could do is keep all the banking and payment apps locked or hidden. Same could be applied for photo gallery, file manager and data sharing apps.

Alternatively, if your phone has second-space feature, use the second space to store apps and photos securely. The second space on a phone is exactly like the secondary user on a computer. The two spaces have separate apps and separate files. So it is the perfect tool to secure your privacy while letting someone else use your phone.