Holi 2021: 5 apps that will make your Holi photos even more colourful

Holi is just a few days away and an excellent occasion for getting some colourful pictures. Yes, Holi celebrations might be muted given the coronavirus pandemic and cases rising again, but you can still have a lot of fun. All you need is candid poses and smiling faces with vibrant colours sprinkled on the frame. Well, there are a lot of apps that you can use to make your Holi photos even more colourful. Even if you have plans to play light Holi, you can also use the below-mentioned apps to make your Holi photos even more special.

PixLab

PixLab is one of the best photo editing apps. It offers tons of filters and effects that you can use to make a photo look beautiful and colourful. You can add spiral effects as well as motion blur. You get the option to adjust the intensity, opacity and colours as well. There is a ‘Background’ option too, which automatically crops your image and can overlay different backgrounds that you choose. This is a free app but contains ads.

B612

This Korean B612 app lets users create their own Holi filters or effect and share it with friends. Once you download the app, just go to the effects section. There are unlimited effects, which you can add to your photos and then flaunt on Instagram. The filters that are present in the ‘HOT’ and ‘Light’ sections are just great and will make your Holi photos more attractive.

Instagram

Instagram is one of the best apps if you need a ton of filters. If you are looking for any specific type of filter, then you will get it on Instagram. All you need to do is go to the Stories section and swipe right on the existing filters till the end. You will witness a browse section, which offers a number of selfies. You can just type Holi in the search bar to get Holi filters. You can also search for ‘light’ filters, which will add more drama to your photos.

Snapchat

You can also use Snapchat for creating fun Holi photos. Snapchat offers festival-related filters on every occasion, so you will always find the best and update to date colourful sticker packs, augmented reality Lenses, and filters on this. Users will get the dedicated Holi themed content in the Discover section. According to Snapchat, users around the world have created over 50 Holi lenses for the community to use. To find these lenses, all you need to do is type ‘Holi Hai’ in the Lens Explorer section.

Pixlr

Pixlr is a basic photo editing app. If you want to make your Holi photos more colourful, then we suggest you directly visit the ‘Overlay’ section after downloading the app. You can also explore the ‘Effects’ section if you want a more dramatic effect. One can use the Double Exposure feature as well to create effects with layers and adjustable transparency.