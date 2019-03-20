Holi 2019: Best waterproof gadgets from iPhone Xs to GoPro Hero7 you can carry with you

Holi is almost here, which means water balloons, pichkaris and colour. To prevent holi festivities from damaging your favourite device, you could leave it at home. You could also wrap gadget in a plastic bag, even though the method isn’t completely foolproof. Or you could even consider devices which will remain unaffected by festivities.

Advertising

Remember, not all these gadgets are completely waterproof, and they can sustain damage if left in water for prolonged periods. So if you put any of these devices in water, don’t forget to take them out.

Gadgets that have an IP rating, have two digits in the rating (eg: IPXX). The first digit conveys the amount of dust resistance the device has, while the second digit specifies its water resistance.

Here’s a list of gadgets which are water resistant to some extent and can be used during holi festivities without fear of water damaging them :

Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (IP68)

Advertising

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best Android smartphones you can purchase. It is rated IP68, which is one of the highest IP ratings awarded to smartphones currently available in the market. With the Galaxy Note 9, you can rest assured that it won’t die on you if you end up taking it to any holi bashes you attend this year. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is currently available in India at Rs 58,280 on Amazon India.

Apple iPhone Xs Max (IP68)

The iPhone Xs Max is the best Apple has to offer at the moment and is also the best iOS-powered smartphone. Just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the iPhone Xs Max also comes with an IP68 rating. If you have one of these, you can click photos at holi parties and keep everyone updated on the how much fun you’re having. Apple iPhone Xs Max is currently available at Rs 1,30,000 on Amazon India.

Bluetooth Speaker

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Freestyle (IP67)

Ultimate Ears is an audio brand owned and operated by Logitech, which has really high-quality Bluetooth speakers. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Freestyle is a great portable Bluetooth speaker you can get to light up any Holi party. The device is currently available on Amazon at Rs 5,099.

Camera

GoPro Hero7

The GoPro Hero7 is the perfect companion for you to carry if you want to record plenty of videos at holi parties. With the camera, you can capture all the memories without worrying about whether it will survive the splashes of water coming its way. Consumers can currently get GoPro Hero7 starting at Rs 15,600.

Smartwatch

Samsung Gear Sport (ATM5)

With the Samsung Gear Sport, users can track activity while also being able to receive important notifications. This will also help you keep track of the time. Samsung Gear Sport is currently available at Rs 15,790.

Apple Watch 4 (ATM5)

For iPhone users, it is recommended that you get the company’s Apple Watch 4 to keep track of all your activities, notifications and the time. The Apple Watch 4 also has an LTE variant, which will also allow you to make calls if needed. Apple Watch 4 is currently available for Rs 43,900.

Bluetooth Earphones

Jabra Elite Active 65t (IP56)

During Holi parties or even after one, you can use a good pair of earphones to tune out. The Jabra Elite Active 65t is a truly wireless earphone, which sounds extremely good. They also are rated IP56, which means that if you are listening to your tunes, and someone throws some water at you, you need not worry about the earbuds.