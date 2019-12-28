Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar to your PAN card before December 31 deadline

Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar card to your PAN card. Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar card to your PAN card.

Deadline to link your PAN card and Aadhaar card is nearing. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in September extended the deadline from September 30 to December 31. People who fail to meet the deadline will no longer be eligible to file for income tax returns and will have their PAN cards become inoperative. Here’s how you can link your PAN card to your Aadhaar card.

Linking Aadhaar to PAN card online

The process of linking your Aadhaar to PAN is a quite easy process online. To do so you need to head to the Income Tax Department’s website. There you need to click on the Link Aadhaar hyperlink button, located inside of the quick links section on the left sidebar.

Clicking the Link Aadhaar button will take you to a new page where you will be required to input your PAN and Aadhaar details. Once filled, you will need to submit the form by checking the consent box and clicking submit. After doing so you can click on Link Aadhaar and you are done.

Linking Aadhaar to PAN card via SMS

If you are not comfortable filling all of these forms online, you can simply link your Aadaar to your PAN by sending an SMS. To do so, you need to sens UIDPAN(Space)(Your 12-digit Aadhaar number)(Space)(10-digit PAN) to either 567678 or 56161, from your registered mobile number.

Keep in mind that once you start the process, the Income Tax Department will validate your details like your name, date of birth, address and more as per your PAN against your Aadhaar.

How to check if your Aadhaar is linked to your PAN already?

If you have linked your Aadhaar to your PAN, however, are not sure if the process has been successful or not, you can check it be heading to the website of the Income Tax Department and clicking on the Link Aadhaar button and then clicking to check linking status button. After clicking it you will be taken to a new page where you will be required to enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers to check the linking status. If your Aadhaar card is linked you will be shown a confirmation message, which will highlight the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

