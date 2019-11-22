Delhi, here are the best sources of AQI readings

Advertising

Most of North India is once again suffering from extremely polluted air with the start of the winter season. The national capital region is among the worst affected in India, even as pollution levels are rising across the globe, including countries like China, the UK, the US and more.

During this season we recommend that you keep a check on the pollution levels of your neighbourhood before deciding to venture out. And if the air quality is too bad take measures like having an air purifier installed in your house, purchasing a pollution mask and more. Here are a few ways you can keep a check of the air quality.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)

Delhi is the worst-hit in India due to air pollution. To help citizens keep tab on air quality in their neighbourhoods, the Government of Delhi has set up DPCC, which provides users with real-time air quality data of their neighbourhoods on its India website. Apart from monitoring the air quality, DPCC also provides up to date data about the water and noise pollution on its website too.

SAFAR Air

SAFAR Air provides Air Quality data to users from a number of its monitoring towers with the help of its web portal, Digital Display Board System (DDS) network, Integrated Voice Response Service (IVRS), TV, radio, SMS alerts, E-Mail alerts and more. The organisation keeps a realtime check of the air quality and keeps on providing users with updates. It has also developed an AI system that can predict the future air quality in a neighbourhood.

US Embassy AQI website

US Embassy also keeps a realtime index of AQI in many countries, including India. It is one of the most relied upon sources to check air quality of an area. To check the air quality users need to head to the US Embassy website as the data cannot be accessed via an app.

AirVisual app

The AirVisual app is one of the most comprehensive AQI apps, which helps you stay updated with the air quality levels of your city. It also provides its users with a number of other features like giving them suggestions as to how to avoid getting sick. Apart from this, the app can also send you alerts when the AQI fluctuates.

Plume Air Report

Plume Air Report app provides AQI data to adjust your outdoor activity. The app provides you with the time as to when the pollution levels will be the lowest so that you can adjust your outdoor activities accordingly. The app comes with a timeline at the bottom half and a visual at the top that states the air quality, temperature, and more.

Sh**t! I Smoke

This is a really fun app to use, and instead of providing you with the AQI, it puts a quantifiable number of the harm that you have done to yourself just breathing in air. The app firstly asks you to input your location, if it is not able to detect that on its own. After that, it tells you how many cigarettes worth of bad air would you breathe throughout the day.

*Pro Tip: Since the readings across these sources will vary, it might be a good idea to look at multiple sources always.