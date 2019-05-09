Here’s how you can install Android Q on your Pixel smartphone

One of the major announcements includes the introduction of Android Q Beta 3 AOSP ROM release. The company has made the ROM available on its official Android developers website. However, developers and regular users can test out the Android Q beta on their Pixel phones.

Advertising

Back in March, the beta ROMs were only made available to consumers with any Pixel smartphone. However, with Android Q Beta 3, Google has made the ROM available on many other smartphones from other manufacturers like OnePlus 6T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and more. To know how to install Android Q Beta 3 on any non-Pixel smartphone click here.

Today we will be listing the steps as to how you can install the Android Q Beta 3 ROM on any Pixel smartphone:

First, open Google’s Android Beta page for its Pixel devices here https://www.google.com/android/beta. Make sure you are logged into your Google account when opening this page. It needs to be the same Google account, which you are using on your Pixel phone.

Advertising

Now, scroll to the eligible devices list. If you have a Pixel phone, even the original Pixel, then it should show the option. Now click on the opt-in option next to the device. Before installing, Google will ask you to agree to some terms and conditions.

Google’s warning page reads has this one crucial paragraph, which you should keep in mind, “You are about to download, install, and use a beta version of Android on your device. Beta versions may not be stable, and may contain errors and defects that can result in serious damage to computer systems, devices, applications and data. Google may also perform experiments on devices enrolled in the Beta program, which could include disabling or altering the behavior of certain settings. Data or metrics may be collected from the devices in the beta program at the sole discretion of Google. These beta versions may be substantially modified prior to official release and Google makes no warranties, express or implied, with respect to the beta versions. Your use is at your own risk, and not Google’s. Certain functionality (including core functionality, such as your ability to place and receive calls) or applications may not work properly. You are solely responsible for any error, defect, damage or destruction due to such use, including damage to any device or loss of data.”

Once you have accepted the conditions, the OTA update is delivered to your phone. Once this process is finished open Settings > About Phone > System Updates > Check for updates on the device you selected for it to get installed on.

The Android Q Beta 3 OTA update will now show up and you can press download and install to get it. Sometimes it can take more than 24 hours for the update to show.

If you already had Beta 1 or Beta 2 of Android Q on your Pixel smartphone, you don’t need to do anything.

As you will get an over the air (OTA) notification for the update. If you haven’t received the update, you can head to Settings > About Phone > System Updates > Check for updates. After the update shows up you can click on download and install to get the update.

Also Read: From Google I/O, the top 5 Android Q features to look forward to

Google has also listed the ROM files for the Beta 3 on https://developer.android.com/preview/download, which Pixel users can get and flash manually onto their smartphones.

However, it is not recommended that you follow this method to install the beta ROM as you will not be receiving further updates via OTA and will have to manually flash updates whenever the company releases them.

Google also says that after installing the beta version, one cannot simply unenroll and revert to a lower public release version of Android without first wiping all locally saved data on the device. Google also warns there could be issues when restoring a backup.