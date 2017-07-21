Here’s how you can get your hands on a Reliance Jio Phone

Highlights Jio Phone to be pre-booked through the MyJio application

Pre-bookings start August 24

Deliveries of the Jio Phone will start in September

Today at Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting, Mr. Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio Phone for a refundable fee of Rs. 1,500. The device will be available starting August 15 to select beta users. Reliance Jio will be putting the phone up for registrations starting August 24 and will be delivering it starting September on a first come first serve basis. The Jio Phone users can return the phone after a period of 3 years to get a full refund. This will make the effective cost of the phone to come out as Rs. 0. Reliance Jio said that they are charging this fee so that nobody misuses their devices.

How to get the phone

The interested people will need to pre-book a device on August 24 on the MyJio app or by visiting a nearby Jio retailer.

After the users have registered themselves, they will receive a code which makes them eligible to buy the phone.

In September, when the stocks start coming into the stores, the users can give the code they previously received to the store owner and get a device.

The security deposit can be collected after 36 months by returning the device to Reliance Jio.

Currently, we don’t know how will Reliance Jio be choosing the beta testers for its Jio Phone and when will the deposit of Rs. 1,500 be made. However, we expect more details will follow soon.

During the AGM, Mr. Ambani said that 5 million units of the Jio Phone will be put on sale every week all over India. However, it remains to be seen how the phone performs and will it be able to revolutionalize the mobile industry like Reliance Jio did for the Telecom Industry.