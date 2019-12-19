Here’s how you can avail older Reliance Jio tariff plans

This workaround has been made available due to the tariff protection compliance imposed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This workaround has been made available due to the tariff protection compliance imposed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Reliance Jio customers who are yet to get a prepaid recharge, can now get a recharge done at the earlier rates by leveraging the tariff protection feature.

To avail this, Jio users need to log in to their Jio account via the company’s official website. After they have logged in, they will need to click on the settings option located next to the text box containing your Jio number. There they will get to see a Tariff protection option, located on the right side, which once clicked will reveal a list of the old prepaid plans. Which the customer can then pick and purchase.

This will only work for Jio users who don’t have an active plan on their number. So if there is an active plan running on your number, you will not get the ability to pick an old plan. It will also not be made available to users who have run out of their new tariff plans.

This feature was first reported by DreamDTH, which we were able to confirm on Jio’s website. However, due to our Jio numbers already running the latest plans, we were not able to confirm if the recharges can be made or not.

This workaround has been made available due to the tariff protection compliance imposed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Under which telecom service providers need to make their tariffs available for a minimum period of six months.

