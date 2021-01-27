How to use HomePod mini’s game-changing music Handoff feature

When Apple announced the HomePod mini last year, the company said it was working on a new feature that would allow “hand-off” music playback from your iPhone to the smart speaker. The new feature is now live with the release of HomePod software 14.4.

For those of you who are not aware, the HomePod mini has a built-in Apple’s U1 chip, which provides the device with ultra-wideband capabilities to detect nearby devices. The new U1 chip first introduced with the iPhone 11 is a radio communication technology that dramatically changes how the devices communicate with each other in the future. You are read more about the U1 chip here.

How the HomePod mini’s Handoff feature works

If you are listening to music on the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 but if you bring the device close to the HomePod mini, the music or podcast currently being played starts playing on the smart speaker. Previously, users would have to hold their iPhones near the top of a HomePod to transfer the music to or from the device. The Handoff feature, in comparison, is a better option to transfer music playback from your iPhone to the HomePod. In fact, transferring the music from the iPhone to the HomePod is quicker. The new visual and haptic effects when transferring sound between devices makes everything smooth. Interestingly, when the iPhone is nearby the HomePod mini, you will get personalized listening suggestions and song recommendations.

To use the HomePod mini’s Handoff functionality, you obviously need the HomePod mini and an iPhone 11 or later models. The Handoff does not work with the original HomePod, since it lacks the U1 chip.

You can “hand-off” music playback from your iPhone to the HomePod mini. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) You can “hand-off” music playback from your iPhone to the HomePod mini. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

How to turn on Handoff between iPhone and HomePod

To use the Handoff functionality, you need to enable Handoff between iPhone and HomePod mini.

1.) Open Settings on your iPhone.

2.) Tap General

3.)Tap AirPlay & Handoff.

4.)Tap the switch for Transfer to HomePod.

How to transfer audio from your iPhone to your HomePod

Transferring audio from your iPhone to your HomePod is simple. All you need to play any audio file on the iPhone and tap your iPhone to the touchpad of the HomePod.