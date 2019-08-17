Here’s how to register for Reliance Jio Fiber connection

Reliance Jio recently announced that it will be launching its Jio Fiber service on September 5. Now the company has revealed the details of as to how a customer can register for the service. The company is yet to reveal details for the plans which it will be offering to users.

The company at its AGM announced that the plans will range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month, which it stated cost 1/10th of the global rates. The connection will come bundled with a landline phone connection and a TV set-top box.

At the event, the company also revealed a Jio Welcome Offer, under which consumers subscribing to its lifetime plans (yearly plans) will get a complimentary HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K set-top box. During the initial rollout period of Jio Fiber, the company has kept the installation charges as zero.

Till date, the company is only offering users a Jio Fiber preview offer, under which they have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 for the router and they would be getting a broadband connection with speeds ranging from 100 Mbps and 1 Gbps.

How to apply for Jio Fiber

To apply for a Jio Fiber connection you can register yourself on the Jio Fiber website by completing a three-step process:

* On the Jio Fiber website, you will need to input your address, mobile number and email ID.

* After entering the details you will get an OTP on your mobile phone, which you will need to enter on the website to verify yourself.

* You will then need to input your address again and pin the exact location on a map. You will also be required to select which kind of place do you live in like RAW flats, society and more.

* When you are selected a Reliance Jio executive will give you a call and setup a meeting where the registration will happen and the installation process will begin. During the Reliance Jio’s executive visit you will be required to keep original proof of identification and proof of address.