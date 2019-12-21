Here’s a list of Huawei products on discount till January 5

Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 customers will get a complimentary pair of Huawei Freelace worth Rs 6,999. Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 customers will get a complimentary pair of Huawei Freelace worth Rs 6,999.

Huawei has announced the start of its ‘Together 2020 campaign’, where it will be offering customers discounts and offers on a number of its products. The sale is currently live on all offline and online platforms, it will go on until January 5.

Customers purchasing the Huawei Y9 Prime, Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei MediaPad T5 or the Huawei Watch GT 2 will get a Huawei mini speaker worth Rs 2,999 for free. Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 customers will get a complimentary pair of Huawei Freelace worth Rs 6,999.

Huawei will also offer its Watch GT Classic for a discounted price of Rs 8,990 along with a complimentary Huawei mini speaker on December 23.

During the Together 2020 campaign, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be made available at Rs 15,990. The Huawei P30 Lite will be made available at Rs 15,490, whereas, the P30 Pro will be made available at Rs 63,990. Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be made available at Rs 49,990. Lastly, the Huawei MediaPad T5 will be made available at a starting price of Rs 10,990.

“The Christmas season is round the corner and Huawei is keen on celebrating it in style, pomp and elan, by bringing in exciting offers on products that are loved by everyone. We have received overwhelming response for all these products this year. Consumers are at the heart of everything that we do at Huawei and hope these new range of offers adds to the festive cheer,” said Huawei in a press release.

