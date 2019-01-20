Here is how to switch from Windows phone to Android, iPhone

It’s a known fact that Windows Phones are dead, but in a recent end-of-support FAQ page, Microsoft recommends users to switch to Android or iOS as soon as possible. The FAQ page notes that the support ends on June 11, 2019, and “security updates, non-security hotfixes, free assisted support options, or online technical content updates from Microsoft” will end on December 10, 2019. Simply put, Microsoft will no longer support devices with Windows 10 Mobile.

In case you are still using a Windows Phone and want to switch to Android or iOS, this guide will help you out in transfer contacts and other data securely to Android or iPhone. Keep in mind that you can still use your favorite Microsoft apps on Android and iOS platforms.

Here’s how you can transfer contacts, calendars, photos, and videos from Windows Phone to Android smartphones and iPhone.

How to switch from Windows Phone to iPhone

Move your contact, calendars, emails, and notes from Windows Phone to iOS

*Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

*Scroll down a bit and open Passwords & Accounts.

*Now, tap on Add Account.

*Choose Outlook.com and then log in to it.

*Once you’re done adding your account, turn on syncing of all the data which you would like to transfer to the iPhone.

*Now, tap on Accounts at the top-left corner and go back to the Accounts screen.

*Next up, you have to turn on the switch next to Mail to sync your e-mail data. Likewise, turn on Calendar, Notes, and Contacts.

Move your photos from Windows Phone to iOS

The easiest way is to do this by the cloud sync. If you had saved photos to OneDrive, it would be easy to transfer them to the iPhone. In case you haven’t done it, we recommend to do it asap. Once you’ve uploaded all your photos and videos to the cloud, make sure to download the official OneDrive app from the Apple App store to access all your content. Fire up OneDrive app on your iPhone or iPad and start downloading the content you wish to download on your iOS device.

How to switch from Windows Phone to Android

Move your contact, calendars, emails, and notes from Windows Phone to Android

If you are moving to an Android smartphone from a Windows Phone, it’s always better to sync all your contacts and emails to your Google account.

Here is how you can sync Outlook contacts and calendar on an Android phone.

*First things first, don’t forget to take the backup and sync everything with your Outlook account.

*Go to the phone’s Settings and tap on it.

*Select Emails+Accounts.

*Tap on Outlook.com and enter your username and password.

*Now, open the email Settings page, and then tap Sync settings.

*You can choose to sync email, contacts and calendars.

Keep in mind that your phone will take some time to sync all your data, so be a little patient. Now, you can sync all the data on your Android smartphone.

To do that, Go to Settings>tap on the Account option, and click on Add account. Now, enter your Microsoft email address and password. Once done, you will be asked to set up your account. Just click on the option to Sync contacts and sync calendars. This way you can sync contacts, calendar and email with your Android smartphone.

Move your photos from Windows Phone to Android

There are multiple ways to transfer your photos, videos, and other data from a Windows Phone to an Android smartphone. One way to do is to manually transfer photos and videos through your desktop using a micro USB cable. Another way is to download SHAREit app to transfer all the data between two smartphones. Last but not least, if you have saved your data on the cloud, it can be synced and transferred to your Android smartphone through the OneDrive app.