Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sales: Best offers on smartwatches and fitness trackers

If you’re interested in purchasing a new smartwatch or a fitness bands, now is the best time. As part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s The Great Indian Festival, there are a plethora of smart wearables that are on offer. Here are some of the best options that you can consider if your budget is under Rs 5,000.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring features

1. Amazfit Bip U Pro

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is available at Rs 3,999 on Amazon. The device comes with heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring features.

The smartwatch weighs 31g and packs a 1.43-inch touch screen. It is backed by a 230mAh battery which can last for up to 9 days as per the company.

The device comes with up to 60+ Sports Modes and supports 5 ATM Water Resistance. The smartwatch comes with GPS and GLONASS positioning systems and also comes with built-in Alexa voice assistant support.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch is currently available at Rs 3,299 via Amazon

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 3

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch is currently available at Rs 3,299 via Amazon. The wearable device packs a 1.55-inch touchscreen display with 320×360 pixels and support for 500 Nits peak brightness.

The smartwatch comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring and stress monitoring features. The smartwatch can be connected to the companion NoiseFit App to analyse your health with detailed progress report.

This image shows the Mi Band 5

3. Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Smart Band 5 is currently priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon and comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display. The device packs a 125 mAh battery that is said to last for up to 14 days on a single charge.

The fitness band comes with 11 professional sports mode including Yoga and Rope skipping and can automatically track activities such as running and walking.

The device comes with 5ATM Water Resistant. It supports stress monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking and 24X7 sleep monitoring features.

The Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro is currently available at Rs 3,999

4. Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro

The Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro is priced at Rs 3,999 on Amazon. The device comes with a 1.75-inch display and features heart rate tracking and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor.

The device is said to last for up to 14 days on a single charge. It comes with support for 90 Sport Modes including spinning, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical and cricket among others.

huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch packs a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341 PPI

5. huami Amazfit GTS

The huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch is currently priced at Rs 5,000 on Flipkart. The device packs a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341 PPI.

The display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla 3 Glass for added protection. The smartwatch is said to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The device comes with 12 sports modes and activity tracking.