Here are the best smartphones you can get for under Rs 10,000 right now

Budget smartphone shave been getting increasingly more powerful each year. With every new generation of affordable budget-oriented smartphones, you have better processors, cameras and more battery life coming to the segment. Keeping those new specifications in mind, here are the best budget phones you can buy in India right now for Rs 10,000

Redmi 9 Prime

The Redmi 9 Prime has a feature-packed setup and sits just below the Rs 10,000 mark at Rs 9,999 for the base variant. The phone features a 6.53-inch, FHD+ IPS LCD screen and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. There is 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and a higher-end 4GB/128GB variant will cost you Rs 10,999.

The Redmi 9 Prime can be purchased starting at Rs 9,999. (Express Photo) The Redmi 9 Prime can be purchased starting at Rs 9,999. (Express Photo)

In terms of camera optics, you have a 13MP main camera sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is equipped with a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Other specifications include a USB Type-C port, an infrared port, a 3.5mm port and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Prime review: Another contender in the budget phone segment

Poco M2

Next up is the Poco M2. The most affordable Poco M-series offering right now, the Poco M2 features a decent overall package for Rs 9,999. There is a 6.53-inch, FHD+ IPS LCD screen with 400 nits peak brightness. The phone is also by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a higher-end 128GB storage variant but it costs Rs 10,999.

The Poco M2 can be purchased starting at Rs 9,999. (Image Source: Poco) The Poco M2 can be purchased starting at Rs 9,999. (Image Source: Poco)

For the camera, you get a 13MP main camera with an 8MP ultrawide sensor along with a 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone port, and an IR blaster. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Also Read | Poco M2 launched in India for Rs 10,999

Realme Narzo 20A

The Realme Narzo is a budget gaming-oriented device that you can get starting at Rs 8,499. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 480 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and has 3/4GB RAM based on what variant you get. The 4GB/64GB variant costs Rs 9,499, but the 3GB/32GB variant can be bought starting at Rs 8,499.

The Realme Narzo 20A starts at Rs 8,499. (Image Source: Realme) The Realme Narzo 20A starts at Rs 8,499. (Image Source: Realme)

The phone features a 12MP main camera sensor with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The setup is capable of recording up to 4K video at 30fps. On the front is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Other specifications include a micro-USB port, 3.5mm headphone port, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 20 Series launched in India starting at Rs 8,499

Samsung Galaxy M02s

Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy M02s is currently priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS IPS screen. Powering the unit is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset and 3 or 4GB RAM based on what variant you get. The 3GB RAM variant gets 32GB internal storage, while the 4GB RAM variant gets 64GB internal storage.

The Samsung M02s is priced starting at Rs 8,999. (Image Source: Samsung) The Samsung M02s is priced starting at Rs 8,999. (Image Source: Samsung)

Coming to the camera setup, you get a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 5MP main camera for selfies and video calls. There is a 5,000mAh battery and support for 15W fast charging to keep the phone going, but there’s no fingerprint sensor. Other specifications include a micro-USB port, 3.5mm port, and dual-SIM support.