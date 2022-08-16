scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Android 13: Try these features on your phone as soon as you upgrade

Android 13 introduces tons of new features and improvements. Below are some lesser known features that you might find useful.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2022 5:36:00 pm
Android 13 less known featuresAndroid 13 brings in several features that enhance the overall user experience.

Google today officially launched Android 13, bringing in tons of new features and improving existing ones. Google has ensured that the operating system works well even on big screens, something the company has struggled with for a while now. That said, here’s a quick look at some of the features you might have missed on.

1. Themed app icons

Android 13 Themed icons The icons adapt according to the wallpaper tint and overall system theme.

Building on Google’s Material You guidelines, Android 13 lets users control how the operating system looks. The latest from Google supports themed app icons which means they will change their colour according to wallpaper tint and overall theme preferences.

2. Notification permission

In earlier versions of Android, users had to manually disable notifications from a particular app. But with the introduction of the notification runtime permission in Android 13, apps will have to ask users if they can show notifications.

3. Support for Bluetooth Low Energy Audio

If you are someone who uses Bluetooth audio devices a lot, you will be pleased to know that Android 13 now supports Bluetooth Low Energy audio. This enables users to listen to High Fidelity audio without draining the device battery and stream audio to multiple devices without loss in audio quality.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

4. Different languages for different apps

Android-13-per-app-language-settings Here’s how the app language settings panel looks like.

Starting with Android 13, users can set a language for every app without changing the system language. For apps that support multiple languages, users can switch between supported languages from the ‘App language’ settings panel.

5. Quickly add custom tiles

If you use an app that comes with a custom tile, Android 13 now lets users add the tile to the quick settings panel without the need to leave the app.

6. See what’s draining your device battery in notifications

Android 13 now notifies users if a particular app is draining the battery in the background. Users will see a silent notification that lets them kill the app causing battery drain with a single tap or swipe it away to keep it running.

Advertisement

7. Optimised for large displays

With the release of Android 12L, Google optimised how Android looked on large screens. Android 13 builds on the previous iteration and features an enhanced taskbar much like the dock found on Mac devices which lets users easily switch between multiple apps.

Android 13 enhanced taskbar The taskbar enhances multitasking capabilities on a large screen.

8. Connect to devices without location permission

Android 13 introduces new permission called NEARBY_WIFI_DEVICES that lets the operating system scan for nearby devices without the need to enable location. This is really handy if you want to send and receive files or communicate with other devices without revealing your location.

9. Enhanced Clipboard privacy

For years now, Google has been improving clipboard management. Starting with Android 13, users will see a small floating panel at the bottom of the screen that shows and lets you edit the contents of the clipboard. Also, the clipboard will automatically clear up after some time, which is really handy if you often copy sensitive information such as email addresses and passwords.

Advertisement

10. QR code scanner quick toggle

Android 13 features a quick settings tile that can be used to quickly scan QR codes no matter which app you are in. It can also be accessed from the lock screen, which means you no longer need to launch Google Lens or the camera app.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 05:28:05 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

5

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — an...
Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — an...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-te...
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-te...
Newsmaker: Karnataka BJP minister J C Madhuswamy in viral video: outspoke...
Newsmaker: Karnataka BJP minister J C Madhuswamy in viral video: outspoke...
Karnataka minister in viral video: outspoken, with a 'North Korea' link

Karnataka minister in viral video: outspoken, with a 'North Korea' link

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?
Explained

Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?

'Some leaders instigating party workers': Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot

'Some leaders instigating party workers': Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home
Explained

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still
ExplainSpeaking

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

Premium
BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement