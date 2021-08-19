Here are 6 cameras we recommend this World Photography Day

World Photography Day is observed worldwide on the 19th of August every year with a lot of enthusiasm. The day is not only celebrated by professional photographers, but all the people who are passionate about photography. It does not matter whether you own a high-end DSLR or a smartphone camera, your passion for photography counts. On the occasion of World Photography Day, here are 6 cameras that are worth your time and energy.

Sony ZV-1

The Sony ZV-1 is a good, but basic, point and shoot camera. It has features that will endear it to videographers too, like the ability to connect to the GP-VPT2BT grip with gimbal-like features, remote commanders, tripods with remote and a microphone windscreen that can negate ambient noise outdoors. The 3-inch vari-angle LCD along with the shooting lamp in front helps you figure out a frame and shoot without help from others. The Sony ZV-1 is priced at Rs 69,990 and it is just what a lot of content creators are looking for. Read our full review to know more about it.

Canon EOS R5

The Canon EOS R5 is a mirrorless camera for professionals. With 45 megapixels, the 36×24 mm CMOS sensor is what will really intrigue the professionals though. Being a mirrorless camera, the ISO can go up to 51,200 and be expanded to double that if needed. This means that the camera is going to be a stunner when it comes to low-light performance. It can record in 8K and 4K with up to 120FPS and this could be the reason why a lot of professionals think of upgrading to the EOS R5. The Canon EOS R5 is a camera that pushes the limits of what digital cameras do, be it low light photography, fast auto-focus on video resolution. It is priced at Rs 3,39,995 in India. Read our full review to know more about the camera.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1

This is an instant camera for those who want to capture an intimate moment and preserve it. There is no steep learning curve to operate the SQ1, even a 70-year-old person can comfortably take pictures using this instant film camera without referring to a manual. Simply spin a ring on the retractable lens to turn “on” the camera or spin it further to take a selfie. Yes, there is a dedicated selfie mode. There’s even a small mirror next to the lens to help frame your shot. Users can consider this if they want a printed photo in a matter of a minute after capturing a moment. It is priced at Rs 9999. Read our full review to know more about the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max offers some premium camera experiences which other phones cannot match. For instance, the Dolby Vision HDR recording at 60fps is as good as most DSLRs can offer at the moment. This is the phone you will buy if you are shooting video at a professional level but not always using a DSLR. Users will get a great photography experience with this phone in comparison to the phones that are available in the market. It will cost you Rs 1,19, 650 on Amazon. Read our full review to know more about the device’s camera performance.

OnePlus 9 Pro

You can also check out the OnePlus 9 Pro if your budget is less than Rs 70,000. With the OnePlus 9 Pro, you will get more natural results, similar to high-end iPhones. One more reason why this phone will enthuse a lot of camera enthusiasts is its video capabilities. This camera can do 4K at 120fps and 8K at 30 fps. Along with the better still camera, the OnePlus 9 Pro now stands up as an option for those looking to get more out of it phone camera, even using it for professional needs. You can check out camera samples here. The OnePlus 9 Pro will cost you Rs 69,999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

You can also consider buying Samsung Galaxy S21+ and its camera is good in every situation. The phone takes better shots than the last year’s Galaxy S20 FE, be it regular photos, portrait images, or even night mode shots. In portrait mode, the Galaxy S21+ can capture true colours and much more detail. In night mode, the phone managed to produce decent photos in the dark. You can check out camera samples here.