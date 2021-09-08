HBO Max India plan details leaked online, prices may start from Rs 69

HBO Max is expected to enter the Indian market soon and ahead of the launch, the plan details of the service have surfaced online. The plans have been reported by OnlyTech. The cited source claims that the plans have been shared among some users under an online pre-launch survey, which was conducted by a market research firm Nepa.

Netflix is currently offering its monthly base plan for Rs 199, whereas Amazon Prime Video’s monthly subscription is priced at Rs 129. Disney+ Hotstar recently revised its plans and the price now starts with Rs 499 per year.

But, the below-mentioned HBO Max India plans could not be the final plans as the company’s spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that it is currently testing a wide range of possible offers and price points for its services and the prices are not yet confirmed. Indianexpress.com has also reached out to the company to enquire about the upcoming HBO Max India plans and its launch timeline. We will update this article when we get a response.

HBO Max plans in India (leaked)

According to the report, HBO Max will launch with three plans in India, and the basic plan will be called ‘Ad-supported.’ The basic plan will start at Rs 69 and offer support for videos in standard definition (SD) resolution. With this plan, users will get to stream content on up to two concurrent devices. The plan also gives access to movies for one year after their theatrical or digital release and shows after their season completes.

The second plan could be priced at Rs 139 and might be called ‘Mobile.’ This plan supports ad-free content and lets you watch in SD resolution. However, it supports only a single screen at a time. The plan supports only mobile and tablet for streaming. Those who will buy this plan would reportedly get access to movies within six to eight months after their theatrical or digital release, whereas shows would be available just after two to three weeks after the global release.

HBO Max might also offer a ‘Standard’ plan, which could be priced at Rs 329 per month. This one too would offer ad-free content, but in 4K resolution. It supports up to three concurrent streams across devices. Users will reportedly get access to movies and TV series directly after their global release.

The report also suggests that HBO Max will let users create five profiles per account and all the plans would support Dolby Atmos sound. The Indian users will reportedly receive localisation including subtitles in local Indian languages. There will also be a dedicated Kids profile as well as a personalised home screen feature.

The company might also launch annual subscriptions and the HBO Max Mobile plan could cost Rs 1,001 per year. The Standard plan might be priced at Rs 1,974 a year, which would be more in line with what Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video offer.