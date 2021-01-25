Republic Day 2021: How to send Republic Day stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp

Despite all the controversy around WhatsApp’s privacy policy, it is still one of the most popular and used messaging platforms in the country. Users will be celebrating the 72nd Republic Day by wishing their friends and family members on WhatsApp. If you have been looking for stickers to send to your contacts on Republic Day, you need to download third-party apps to send your wishes whether you are using an Android smartphone.

How to download and send Happy Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp

1. If you are using an Android smartphone, simply go on the Google Play Store and type Republic Day Stickers for WhatsApp.

2. There will be multiple Republic Day Stickers available for you to download. We downloaded the ‘Republic day Stickers for WhatsApp’ from Anques Technolabs.

3. After downloading the app you will see several collections of stickers for Republic Day. You can choose from them as per your liking by tapping on the ‘+’ icon in front of them.

4. Once added, it will be visible in the stickers option when you open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the smiley icon.

WhatsApp stickers on third-party app WhatsApp stickers on third-party app

How to send Happy Republic Day GIFs for WhatsApp

In the GIFs section of WhatsApp, you simply need to type ‘Happy Republic Day’ or ‘Republic Day’ to access the number of GIFs available for you to send. If you want more options, you can go to Giphy.com website, search for the GIF, click on it and then copy-paste the ‘HTML5’ video link on a WhatsApp chat you want to send it to. This is a good option for iPhone users as there are no stickers apps available on Apple App Store.

WhatsApp stickers on PicsArt WhatsApp stickers on PicsArt

How to create Happy Republic Day stickers for WhatsApp

If you want to stand out of the lot and customise your own stickers, you can use PicsArt app which is available for both Android and iOS devices. it also has a separate section of Republic Day-themed stickers for users to send.