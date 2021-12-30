Happy New Year 2022 Wishes Stickers: How to send Happy New Year Stickers on WhatsApp

Happy New Year 2022 WhatsApp Wishes Stickers: The New Year is almost here and for those of you who want to send wishes to your family, friends and loved ones, a plain text message may feel too boring. Instead, you can send some great New Year 2022 stickers through WhatsApp. Here’s how to download and send out New Year stickers from your phone in a few easy steps.

Step 1: Installing Christmas sticker packs

The Google Play Store has many sticker packs to install. Just open the Play Store on your phone and search for “New Year stickers” and install one of the apps. The one we’re trying out is called “Happy New Year 2022 Stickers” by othapps.

Open up the app and follow the on-screen instructions to set the sticker packs up so they are available on WhatsApp. Most apps will have multiple sticker packs including both stills and animated stickers. Choose the packs you want and add them to WhatsApp.

How to install Happy New Year 2022 sticker packs. (Express Photo) How to install Happy New Year 2022 sticker packs. (Express Photo)

Step 2: Using stickers on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the personal chat or group chat where you want to send the stickers. Open up the emoji button and go to the stickers tab on the right. Here, you will see a number of sticker packs, among which should be the one you installed in Step 1.

Tap on the sticker pack header to open that particular sticker pack and scroll to select what sticker you want to send. Once you know what stickers to send, simply tap on them and they should be sent.

You can use the above steps to also add stickers for any other festival or occasion.