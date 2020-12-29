Happy New Year 2021: How to send stickers or Gifs on WhatsApp

Looking for the best Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp stickers or Gifs to wish friends and family? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. For this, you will have to download a third-party app from the Play Store. In case you are unaware, WhatsApp offers only a few basic sticker packs in the app and for festival-based stickers, you always need to rely on external apps. After downloading a few apps, we selected only one app, which seems to offer much better stickers than other apps on Google Play Store. If you would like to send New Year 2021 Gifs, then you can follow the below written steps for that.

How to send Happy New Year 2021 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and type New Year 2021 Stickers for WhatsApp.

New Year 2021 Stickers app (Express photo) New Year 2021 Stickers app (Express photo)

Step 2: The apps store will display a number of New Year sticker apps. So, you can select any app as per your preference. We downloaded the “Happy New Year 2021 Stickers” app. You can check the icon of this pack in the above image. Do note that after download a few apps, we thought this one offers the best stickers. Once you have downloaded this app, open it and you will find a total of six New Year 2021 sticker packs.

Here’s how the UI of the ‘New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers’ app will look like. (Express photo) Here’s how the UI of the ‘New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers’ app will look like. (Express photo)

Step 3: You can open every sticker pack and check which one looks more beautiful. To add the stickers to WhatsApp, you need to tap on the ‘+’ button, which is situated at the right corner of stickers window.

Beautiful New Year 2021 Stickers on WhatsApp (Express photo) Beautiful New Year 2021 Stickers on WhatsApp (Express photo)

Step 4: A small box will pop up saying “Would you like to add XXXXX to WhatsApp.” You then need to press on ‘ADD’ button. All the New Year WhatsApp stickers will then be added to WhatsApp.

To check, you just need to open WhatsApp and then the chat window of the person you want to send to. You need to tap on the smiley icon located on the typing bar, and then go to Stickers section. Here, you will see all the newly added New Year 2021 stickers.

WhatsApp: How to send New Year 2021 Gifs

If you are not satisfied with the New Year 2021 WhatsApp stickers, then you can send some fun or beautiful Gifs to friends and family. You just need to visit the Giphy.com website, where you will find a lot of New Year Gifs. To send any Gif, you need to first select any one of them and then click on copy link. Once done, copy the ‘HTML5 Video’ link and paste on any WhatsApp chat you want.