New Year 2020: These are some gadgets you can buy in new year

2019 has been a great year for the Indian smartphone, laptops, smart home devices, and audio industry. It mostly changed the smartphone sector by making feature packed, powerful phones affordable. Today, under Rs 30,000 phones like Redmi K20 Pro and Realme X2 Pro come with Qualcomm’s flagship processor, which was found only in expensive until now. It’s a big deal.

The year also made laptops thinner, wireless earphones available for the masses, and smartTVs a part of almost every home. It is in 2019 that we have seen a rise in smart home products like smart speakers, smart TVs, among others.

The decade is about to end as 2020 is almost here. With 2020 just a few hours away, here are some gadgets you can gift your loved ones or buy for yourself this new year.

Apple MacBook Pro 2019

Looking for a premium laptop? The new MacBook Pro 16-inch is one of the best one to consider if money isn’t the factor for you. We reviewed the new MacBook Pro 16-inch and called it “the go-to device for creative professionals”. The new Magic Keyboard that comes with the MacBook Pro is much better compared to the one that comes with previous generation MacBook Pro. So, if you are looking to buy a premium laptop, the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch is a great option to consider.

Read full review of Apple MacBook Pro 2019 here

HP Gaming Pavilion 15 (2019)

For people who want a premium laptop but aren’t well versed with MacBooks there’s HP Gaming Pavilion 15. This one from HP is relatively cheaper than the MacBook Pro 16-inch. We reviewed the HP Gaming Pavilion 15 and feel it’s a good option for people looking for an “affordable machine in a sea of gaming laptops”. The only area where we believe this HP laptop could have been slightly better is battery.

Read full review of HP Gaming Pavilion 15 here

Asus VivoBook S15

People looking for a cheaper laptop, the Asus VivoBook S15 priced at Rs 65,990 is a great option. The VivoBook S15 not only looks stylish but is also very light weight which makes it easy for users to carry it from one place to another. We reviewed the VivoBook S15 and said “its display, performance and battery life make it an appealing choice.”

Read full review of Asus VivoBook S15 here

Canon EOS 90D

Looking to upgrade from you basic DSLR? The Canon EOS 90D is a great option to consider. The Canon EOS 90D is compact and offers a full range of features and capabilities. We reviewed the DSLR and said “This can be a good choice for prosumers as well as professionals who want to capture anything from weddings to landscapes.”

Read full review of Canon EOS 90D here

Realme Buds Air

Want a true wireless earphones but cant’ afford the Apple AirPods or Galaxy Buds? The Realme Buds Air can be the one to consider. Price at Rs 3,999, the Realme Buds Air offer well-balanced sound profile and great battery life. During our review period we found that the Buds Air lasts almost 17 hours (if you have the charging case, which looks like the case of AirPods). The Buds Air’s design is almost identical of the Apple AirPods.

Read full review of Realme Buds Air here

Samsung Galaxy Buds

People looking for a decent pair of wireless earphones that aren’t as expensive as Apple AirPods Pro can opt for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. This is the first ‘true’ wireless earbubs that the South Korean company has launched. Price at Rs 9,999, the Galaxy Buds look unique but decent and offer good audio experience. The fit of the buds is also pretty good. It also offers a good battery life. We reviewed the Galaxy Buds and said that it’s “among the best EarPods available in the market”.

Read full review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds here

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless is one the best true wireless earbuds (right now) when it comes to audio quality. This is what we said in our review. The Sennheiser earbuds look unique and good and fits very well in the ears. During our review period we found that Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless offers around 12 hours of battery life with available in the charging case. This one from Sennheiser is as expensive as AirPods. It is priced at Rs 24,990 in India.

Read the full review of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless here

AirPods Pro

If you have the money, go for the Apple AirPods Pro. For the hefty price tag, the AirPods Pro offers a seamless experience to the users. The AirPods Pro looks great and fits perfectly into the ear buds. If you are using the previous generation AirPods, upgrading to AirPods Pro makes a lot of sense right now, that is if you can afford it. It is priced at Rs 24,900.

Read full review of Apple AirPods Pro here

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Smart watches and fitness bands are becoming very popular in India. We have witnessed several manufacturers launch smartwatches and fitness bands throughout the year. Xiaomi is one of them. If you’re looking for a fitness band that come with smart features, look decent, offer good value for money and last pretty long, the Mi Band 4 should be your choice. It comes with price of Rs 2,299.

Read full review of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 here

Apple Watch Series 5

Looking to buy a smartwatch this new year or gift one to your loved one? If you got the money, Apple Watch Series 5 is the “best” one to consider. We also said that in our review of the Apple Watch Series 5. Priced starting at Rs 40,900, the Apple Watch Series 5 looks stunning and offers a clean design. The new Apple watch offer a good viewing experience and also battery life. The watch comes with several smart and fitness features as well like fall detection, wheelchair mode, among others.

Read full review of Apple Watch Series 5 here

iPhone 11

Coming to smartphones, the iPhone 11 is undoubtedly one of the best one Apple has launched this year. Best because it offers latest features and at relatively lower price tag. The iPhone 11 is a looker thanks to the all-glass design. This one succeeds the iPhone XR and is a great upgrade, especially on the camera front. The iPhone 11 comes with two cameras on the back and single on the front. It is capable of clicking great pictures in almost all lighting conditions. With the iPhone 11, Apple has also improved the battery life.

Read full review of iPhone 11 here

Realme X2 Pro

If you are looking for a good overall smartphone under Rs 30,000 price tag the Realme X2 Pro is a great choice to consider. This year has been a good one for Realme and X2 Pro is one of the best phone they have launched. The Realme X2 looks good, offers powerful experience, captures stunning pictures and delivers great battery life.

Read full review of Realme X2 Pro here

Redmi K20 Pro

If you are a Redmi fan and looking for a smartphone under the price of Rs 30,000 the Redmi K20 Pro is a great choice to consider. The Redmi K20 Pro offers great value for the price it comes for. Then Redmi phone looks different thanks to aura design. In addition to good looks, the Redmi K20 Pro also offers great performance (powered by Snapdragon 855 processor), and clicks stunning pictures in almost all lighting condition. The screen of the Redmi K20 Pro also appears to be pretty bright in almost every scenario.

Read full review of Redmi K20 Pro here

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T is great choice for consumers looking for a good Android smartphone. This one is different from other OnePlus phones launched this year like the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro. The OnePlus 7T looks different due to the circular camera module on the back. Overall, the phone looks good, clicks great pictures, delivers powerful performance and also last long in single charge.

Read full review of OnePlus 7T here

Samsung Galaxy S10+

If you are a Samsung fan and looking for a phone with an expensive price tag, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ should be your choice. The Galaxy S10+ looks stunning with slick design thanks to the premium glass body. Besides the looks the Galaxy S10+ also delivers great performance, clicks great pictures in almost all scenarios and offer great battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2

Looking for an affordable iPad for day to day work? The Apple iPad 10.2 should be your choice. We reviewed the Apple iPad 10.2 and said, “it is perfect for students, journalists or anyone else who needs some “Pro” features built-in like support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.” Overall the new iPad 10.2 offers big screen and solid performance. The price starts at 29,900.

Read full review of the Apple iPad 10.2 here

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch

Indian homes are now moving from old un-smart TVs to smart ones. If you’re looking for a good Android smartTV that is affordable yet offers great value, the Mi TV 4X 50-inch is a great one to consider. The Mi TV 4X 50-inch looks slick with thin bezels, is built well and offers great performance for the price it asks for. The big 50-inch screen of the Mi TV 4X offers great viewing experience.

Read full review of Mi TV 4X 50-inch here

