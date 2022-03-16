Happy Holi 2022: How to send Happy Holi WhatsApp stickers to your friends

March 16, 2022 10:01:14 am
Holi 2022 is just around the corner and while you may spend the festival of colours with your friends and family, instant messaging tools like WhatsApp will allow you to send wishes to those you cannot see in person.
However, you can do more than send a plain “Happy Holi” to someone on WhatsApp simply by sending Holi stickers. Unlike boring text messages, Holi stickers will bring more life into your wishes and make them more colourful, just like the festival.
Here’s how to install WhatsApp Sticker packs for Holi and send them to your friends, family and loved ones.
Look for Holi Sticker packs on the Google Play Store
Start by searching for ‘Holi stickers’ on the Google Play Store and select one of the many apps that will pop up. Install this app and it will allow you to add sticker packs to your WhatsApp application which you can then send.
The app we chose is called “Holi stickers.”
Open the app and tap the ‘+’ or ‘add’ button next to one of the sticker packs in it to add them to your WhatsApp application as shown in the image above.
Sending out Holi stickers
To send out an installed sticker, simply open WhatsApp and navigate to the chat where you wish to send the sticker. Tap on the emoji icon on the left of the type-box to open the emoji window.
Here, you will find two more sections for GIFs and stickers on the bottom. Choose the third icon as shown in the image below and you will be able to see all your sticker packs.
Now simply tap on a sticker to send it. That’s it, you’re now ready to send Holi 2022 stickers to your favourite contacts!
You can similarly find sticker apps for pretty much any festival and add more sticker packs to WhatsApp.
