scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Must Read

Happy Holi 2022: How to send Happy Holi WhatsApp stickers to your friends

Happy Holi 2022: Check out how to download and send Holi 2022 wishes with WhatsApp Stickers to your friends, family and loved ones easily.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
March 16, 2022 10:01:14 am
holi, holi 2022, holi stickers whatsapp, holi whatsapp stickers, whatsapp stickers holi,Here's how to easily download and send Happy Holi stickers to wish your loved ones. (Express Photo)

Holi 2022 is just around the corner and while you may spend the festival of colours with your friends and family, instant messaging tools like WhatsApp will allow you to send wishes to those you cannot see in person.

However, you can do more than send a plain “Happy Holi” to someone on WhatsApp simply by sending Holi stickers. Unlike boring text messages, Holi stickers will bring more life into your wishes and make them more colourful, just like the festival.

Also Read |WhatsApp: How to read deleted messages easily

Here’s how to install WhatsApp Sticker packs for Holi and send them to your friends, family and loved ones.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Look for Holi Sticker packs on the Google Play Store

Start by searching for ‘Holi stickers’ on the Google Play Store and select one of the many apps that will pop up. Install this app and it will allow you to add sticker packs to your WhatsApp application which you can then send.

The app we chose is called “Holi stickers.”

holi, holi 2022, holi stickers whatsapp, holi whatsapp stickers, whatsapp stickers holi, Here’s how you can add a sticker pack from a sticker app. (Express Photo)

Open the app and tap the ‘+’ or ‘add’ button next to one of the sticker packs in it to add them to your WhatsApp application as shown in the image above.

Sending out Holi stickers

To send out an installed sticker, simply open WhatsApp and navigate to the chat where you wish to send the sticker. Tap on the emoji icon on the left of the type-box to open the emoji window.

Here, you will find two more sections for GIFs and stickers on the bottom. Choose the third icon as shown in the image below and you will be able to see all your sticker packs.

holi, holi 2022, holi stickers whatsapp, holi whatsapp stickers, whatsapp stickers holi, Here’s where you can find the installed sticker packs. (Express Photo)

Now simply tap on a sticker to send it. That’s it, you’re now ready to send Holi 2022 stickers to your favourite contacts!

You can similarly find sticker apps for pretty much any festival and add more sticker packs to WhatsApp.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement