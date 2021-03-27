scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Happy Holi 2021 Wishes: How to download and send Holi stickers on WhatsApp

Happy Holi 2021 Whatsapp Wishes Stickers Images, Photos:

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 27, 2021 9:04:28 pm
Holi 2021 WhatsApp stickers: The festival of colours is just around the corner and you might be looking for some interesting or attractive Happy Holi wishes or stickers to send on WhatsApp. Well, we have tried some of the apps, so that you don’t have to download all the WhatsApp Holi Stickers apps to find a good one.

As WhatsApp doesn’t offer festival-specific stickers, a lot of users have to rely on third-party apps and the one that we have tried is available on Google Play Store. So, keep reading to know more about how you can download and send the best Holi wishes or stickers on WhatsApp.

Happy Holi 2021: How to download and send Holi stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and type WhatsApp Holi Stickers on the search bar.

Step 2: You can download the app that we will be using to send Holi to our WhatsApp friends and Family. The name of that app is ‘Holi Stickers For WhatsApp – WAStickers.’ You can check out the icon of the app in the above image.

Step 3: Once downloaded, open it and tap on the ‘+’ icon, after deciding the sticker pack you want to use on WhatsApp. You will find this ‘+’ icon on the top right corner of the screen. If you click on the stickers, then you will be able to check all stickers that the pack contains.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Add’ button and then you are done. That Sticker Pack will automatically be added to WhatsApp.

Step 5: Open WhatsApp and go to the Stickers section. You will witness the new Holi stickers there.

In case you don’t know, you will find the Stickers section by tapping on the Emoji icon. There is a search bar at the bottom of the screen and at the end of it, you will see a Sticker icon, which you need to tap on to access all the stickers.

