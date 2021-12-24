Happy Christmas Day 2021 Wishes Stickers: How to send Christmas stickers to your friends and family

Happy Christmas Day 2021 (Merry Christmas) WhatsApp Wishes Stickers: Christmas 2021 is almost upon us and for those of you who want to send Christmas wishes to your family, friends and loved ones, a plain text message may feel too boring. Instead, you can send some great Christmas wishes stickers through WhatsApp.

Here’s how to download and send out Christmas wishes from your phone in a few easy steps.

Step 1: Installing Christmas sticker packs

The Google Play Store has many sticker packs to install. Just open the Play Store on your phone and search for “Christmas stickers” and install one of the apps. The one we’re trying out is called “Christmas Stickers” by Festive Apps.

Here’s how to install a sticker pack and add stickers to WhatsApp. (Express Photo) Here’s how to install a sticker pack and add stickers to WhatsApp. (Express Photo)

Open up the app and follow the on-screen instructions to set the sticker packs up so they are available on WhatsApp. Most apps will have multiple sticker packs including both stills and animated stickers. Choose the packs you want and add them to WhatsApp.

Step 2: Using stickers on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the personal chat or group chat where you want to send the stickers. Open up the emoji button and go to the stickers tab on the right. Here, you will see a number of sticker packs, among which should be the one you installed in Step 1.

Here’s how to select the sticker pack you just installed. (Express Photo) Here’s how to select the sticker pack you just installed. (Express Photo)

Tab on the sticker pack header to open that particular sticker pack and scroll to select what sticker you want to send. Once you know what stickers to send, simple tap on them and they should be sent.

You can use the above steps to also add stickers for any other festival including New Year 2022.