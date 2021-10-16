Got a new iPhone 13? Grab these must-have accessories, at under Rs 1,000 each

With the launch of any new iPhone, a series of kidney jokes take over the Internet. For the uninitiated, these jokes basically highlight how buying a new iPhone can be as expensive as getting a human kidney. While these may just be jokes, buying a new iPhone can certainly burn a deep hole in one’s pocket – the latest iPhone series starts at Rs 69,900. And even the slightly older ones are on the pricey side.

So, if you have just bought an iPhone, there is a good chance your pocket will feel considerably lighter after making the purchase. Now, while little can be done about the price tag of an iPhone, for the accessories that you need with it (and hey, you do need accessories – the contents of the iPhone box got lighter too), you do not need to further lighten that pocket of yours. In fact, there are a host of accessories that you can get for your iPhone and surprise, surprise, they all cost under Rs 1,000 each, and come from reliable brands with a good track record.

Stuffcool Spike case at Rs 699 (varies as per model): Got your iPhone’s back

Stuffcool Spike case Stuffcool Spike case

No matter how much Apple stresses the fact that the new iPhones are solid and tough enough to survive on their own, buying a case is pretty much the first thing any one of us would do after getting a new iPhone. It is not that we do not trust the brand’s word, it’s just that we wouldn’t want to risk even a tiny scratch on that glass back, let alone a crack. Hence, buying a new iPhone is followed by a proper case-getting ceremony.

Now, the ones that come from Apple come with a very Apple-like price tag which is anything but money-saving and the ones available in local markets often end up doing more damage than saving the phone from it (they are hardly solid and often have dust inside which scratches the back of the phone). Which is why the Stuffcool Spike Case is a very good option for someone looking for a good case on a budget from a trustworthy brand. A dual-layer case, it is a blend of soft TPU on the inside and hard plastic on the outside, which is gently textured to make the phone easy to grip. It is reinforced along the corners, has got very good buttons and port openings, and is also raised just a little above the display and cameras for better protection. The design might strike some as plain (although there are colour options), but this is a great case for those who want their iPhones safe. There is also a six-month warranty, which means you can hold the company accountable if things go south.

Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass screen protector at Rs 800 (varies as per model)

Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass screen protector Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass screen protector

While a case protects the back, tempered glass does the same job on the front, which has the business end of your iPhone – the display. The tempered glass story is also quite similar to that of a smartphone case one. Many of the branded ones are expensive those you buy from the grey market may not be able to protect the display at all.

But there is a EZ fix (pun intended) for that – Spigen’s EZ Fit Tempered Glass screen protector range. These are not only well-designed and very tough and available for almost every iPhone model out there, but also come with an easy installation kit that allows you to install the screen protector all by yourself. The process is pretty hassle-free and also saves you from making a trip to your local vendor, and handing them your phone in these COVID times. To top this, the EZ Fit Tempered Glass comes in a pack of two which means you get two screen protectors in one package, giving you not just a backup but also saving you another trip. And while its official price is often north of Rs. 1000, it is generally available at less than that, which makes it a steal deal when you consider you are getting two display protectors in each box.

Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Audio Jack Adapter at Rs 900: Wired for Sound

Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Audio Jack Adapter Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Audio Jack Adapter

The 3.5 mm audio jack is no more on the iPhone and even though a lot of the world seems to have gone flying into the wireless arms of TWS, there is no need for you to let go off your wired headphones just yet. You can buy Apple’s Lightning to 3.5 mm audio jack adapter and connect your wired earphones with your iPhone without any hassle. Yes, you can get similar adapters from other brands at far lower prices, but then this one is special – it comes with a built-in DAC which ensures you get high-quality sound, and also allows you to listen to music in Apple’s recently released lossless audio formats, which is not possible over Bluetooth headphones. Product quality is not an issue – hey, this comes from Apple itself. You might even get it at slightly lower prices during shopping festivals. Just handle it with a little care – it too suffers from the curse of many Apple cables – that of wearing out near each end.

KZ EDX Earbuds at Rs 899: See-through design magic with fantastic audio

KZ EDX Earbuds KZ EDX Earbuds

Not too long ago, iPhones came with wired earbuds in the box. That era has now passed. This means you now need to get yourself a pair of earphones too if you do not have one already. While the price of Bluetooth earphones has dipped, those wanting quality audio would still be better off getting Apple’s lightning to 3.5mm audio adapter (see above) and investing in a pair of wired earphones, which is where the KZ EDX earbuds come in. The earbuds not only come with a really trendy, transparent design but offer a ton of features and functions, all under a thousand rupees. They come with 10mm composite magnetic dynamic drivers that deliver great clarity in highs and lows, and also have buds that can be detached from the cable, which means if the wires break on you, you can simply change them instead of investing in a completely new set of earbuds. Some might argue that KZ is not a “known” enough brand in India, but the earbuds are very good and handle calls well too. The fact that they retail under a thousand makes them your perfect, budget-friendly audio companion. And they will look every bit as cool as your new iPhone. And sound very good too. (You can also read our review of the KZ EDX at https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-reviews/kz-edx-earbuds-transparent-design-detachable-cables-and-great-sound-under-rs-1000-price-7463945/)

Stuffcool Novem Power Delivery Wall Charger/Adapter at Rs 999: Em-powering your iPhone

Stuffcool Novem Power Delivery Wall Charger/Adapter Stuffcool Novem Power Delivery Wall Charger/Adapter

In an attempt to make its brand more environment friendly, Apple last year decided that it will not be shipping its phones with a wall adapter. That means now you get no charger in the box. What’s more, the charging/data cable in the box is a Lightning to Type-C one. Apple’s intentions may be noble, but for someone who buys their first iPhone or even the ones that have their old adapters lying around with Type-A ports, this actually poses a bit of a problem. Now when you buy a new iPhone, the chances are you would have to shell out some more bucks to buy an adapter as well.

Now, adapters are something we strongly suggest you do not buy from the grey market because an adapter with no or dodgy certifications might end up hurting your phone’s battery and even make your phone a ticking time bomb that can explode at any time. Apple has its own adapters but they cost a fair bit (sigh), but there are some good options for even those willing to stick to spending under four figures – the best of these is the Suffcool Novem Power Delivery Wall Charger. It comes with a Type C port with 20W power delivery which is about as fast as you can charge an iPhone. The adapter is solidly built, and we cannot stress this enough, it comes from a known brand and a six-month warranty. It is also available at discounts online, making it the best option for anyone looking to em-power their iPhone on a three-figure budget.

INICIO 4 in 1 60W PD Cable at Rs 999 – Ports for every need

INICIO 4 in 1 60W PD Cable INICIO 4 in 1 60W PD Cable

As we pointed out, the iPhone now comes with a basic Lightning to Type C cable which might not be enough to keep up with your charging and transfer needs – there are still many chargers and notebooks and other gadgets with “normal” USB ports. This teeny-tiny problem can be solved by a very versatile data cable called the INICIO 4 in 1 60W PD cable. As the name suggests, this is a four-in-one cable that has USB Type C to USB Type C, USB Type A to USB Type C, USB Type A to Lightning and USB Type C to Lightning transfer and connect options. This means no matter what device, adaptor or laptop you may have, it is very likely that you will find a port on the cable that will connect your iPhone to that device. To top this, the cable comes with support for PD, QC and AFC fast charging with 60 W maximum output. From Type C to Type C, you can get a maxim output of 60 W which can even charge high-power notebooks. So this is a cable that can be used for your iPhone but for other phones and devices too. It retails for Rs. 1,499 officially but it is almost always available under Rs 1,000 thanks to some heavy discounts on online shopping platforms.

*All prices are based on market research.