Google Translate offline brings support for more Indian languages

Google Translate works offline on Android and iOS for many years. Google on Wednesday rolled out offline support for translating to several Indian languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The feature brings support for both offline translations and instant visual translations. Offline features for Hindi have been around for quite some time now. However, Google integrated support for more Indian languages with the new update.

We’ve used Google Translate offline features ourselves. So, in case you are wondering what the feature is all about or how to use it, read on.

Step 1: For starters, make sure you have the updated Google Translate app installed on your phone. If not, go to Google Play Store and then search for the app. You can either update or install it from here to proceed further. In our case, we installed the app on our Xiaomi Mi 5S.

Step 2: Sign in to your Google account. Tap the hamburger icon at the top left corner. Go to Offline translation. Select the language pack you want to download. In our case, we downloaded Marathi which takes up 30MB of internal memory.

Step 3: Once the language pack is downloaded, it should be ready to work offline. We turned off the connectivity to see how it works. We entered few phrases such “I am very happy”,”Today is my birthday.” The app was quick enough to translate them into Marathi.

Step 4: We also tested visual translations. Since we were indoors, we had to point the camera towards the text present on some piece of paper. The app automatically recognised the text and showed results almost instantly on the screen.

“We’re hoping these new features help further bring down language barriers and provide more Indians with the ability to access information around them. We’re hoping these new features help further bring down language barriers and provide more Indians with the ability to access information around them,” said Google in its official blog post.