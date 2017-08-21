Google set to announce Android O name: Here’s how to watch the Livestream

At last, Google has geared up for the big day. It’s finally the day when Google is all set to reveal the name of Android O. In addition to all that, today is more special, thanks to Solar Eclipse which is crossing the United States of America in an hour. In case you are wondering, it’s the first solar eclipse visible from America since 1979 in addition to the first to sweep across the entire continent in 99 years. So, in short, it’s a pretty big deal.

Google has decided to name the next version of Android on this day, which is a cherry on top. We all know that Google is known for naming every Android version after a sweet little thing we, human call desserts (no, it isn’t always about the size). It’s a tradition already, and we all love it, isn’t it? Like always, this year, speculations are floating around Android O would be called Oreo (or Oatmeal Cookie, Orange, and what not).

Google, on the other hand, has dropped us a few hints already, suggesting it would most probably be Oreo. We’re just a couple of hours away from perhaps the biggest revelation in the technology industry for this year. But need not worry. Even if you aren’t physically present in New York where the event is on the verge to take place, it will be livestreamed all across the world. So, here’s how you can watch the event live as it unfolds:

Here’s how to watch the Android O keynote live

Go to http://www.android.com/eclipse. It’s the page where you will see all the necessary details with regards to Android O name unveiling event in New York. “Android O is touching down to Earth with the total solar eclipse, bringing some super (sweet) new powers!” reads the webpage. Hence, one thing is clear: Android O will be named after a dessert. Furthermore, the page contains the countdown.

Additionally, Google has scheduled two live streams: one for those interested in watching the solar eclipse sweeping over the U.S. in real time as it unfolds. Secondly, people can watch the livestream of Android O name unveiling event. However, Google has updated the live stream URL of Android O event.

Meanwhile, you can watch the NASA 2017 total eclipse live stream, below. Also, in case you’re wondering what you can expect Android O to offer, click here to know more about some of the features that have already been revealed in the developer preview.