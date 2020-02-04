Google Search now lets you recharge your mobile: Here’s how

Here’s how you can recharge your prepaid SIM connection via Google. Here’s how you can recharge your prepaid SIM connection via Google.

Google has launched a new service that will let people discover, compare and recharge prepaid mobile plans using its Search platform. The service is currently available to Android users taking SIM card services from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and BSNL.

The company states that India has approximately 1.1 billion cellular connections, out of which around 95 per cent are prepaid connections. These subscribers use a variety of ways to recharge their mobile phone, however, with the introduction of this service the company wants to make the process easy for the customers.

To make use of the new service, you can follow the given steps:

* Open Google and search “prepaid mobile recharge” or a similar query.

* This will trigger a search result, which will consist of key fields like phone number, operator and circle.

* After filling up the details you need to submit the form and can then browse all of the available prepaid plans.

* After selecting a plan, you will be provided with a list of valid offers from all the providers who can fulfil the selected plan, like PayTM, MobiKwik, Google Pay and more.

* Select a provider to complete checkout through the provider’s app or mobile site.

* After the payment is successful, the provider will show a confirmation page, which will include a button to go back to Google. The confirmation page will also consist of an option to contact customer support if there was a problem with the recharge.

