Google reveals ‘Year in Search’ results for 2019: Chandrayaan 2, Fastag and more were the most searched

Google India has finally announced its ‘Year in Search’ results for 2019, highlighting all of the standout moments in Search across news, sporting events, personalities, movies, songs and more. We look at all of the search results related to science and technology from the Google ‘Year in Search’ 2019 results for India.

How to play PUBG

PUBG, when launched, became one of the biggest game’s played across the globe. Due to which a lot of new people wanted to play the game. However, for the newer audience getting a hand of a complicated game like PUBG was a bit difficult. Which is why searches regarding PUBG tutorials might have seen a huge surge.

How to select channels as per TRAI

A big change in the television industry we got to see this year was the rule change made by TRAI, where users rather than getting the channels that their TV service provider was providing them with, got to select what all channels they want to see. Due to the guidelines and the rule being a bit convoluted at the start, people to understand and implement it were searching, ‘How to select channels as per TRAI’.

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 was one of the biggest searches made on Google this year. It was also one of the most important steps taken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in terms of space exploration. Chandrayaan 2 was the second lunar exploration mission developed by ISRO. It consisted of a lunar orbiter, the Vikram lander and the Pragyan lunar rover. It was launched on July 22 and was able to reach the Moon’s orbit on August 20. The Vikram lander and the Pragyan lunar rover were scheduled to land on the Moon on September 6, however, the lander deviated from its intended trajectory and had lost communication when touchdown confirmation was expected. It was recently confirmed that Vikram lander had a hard landing and crashed on lunar surface.

What is e-cigarette

e-cigarettes were recently banned in India due to them being harmful to a users health. Due to which a lot of headlines were made to target this trend. Many people who did not know what an e-cigarette might be, could have been searching online as to what it is and why was it banned.

How to get Fastag

Another example of a government decision influencing online searches is ‘Fastag‘. After the government announced that every car in India has to have Fastag installed, people started searching how to get Fastag. Many banks and service providers have also jumped on the opportunity and made Fastag’s available for their customers.

Mobile stores near me

Even though the online market has grown by a huge number, most Indian consumers while purchasing their smartphones want to deal with someone upfront and test the device before they buy it. Due to which they try and find the nearest brick and mortar mobile store.

Air Quality Index near me

The air quality hit an all-time high this year, especially in northern states like New Delhi. Due to this a lot of the searches made on Google were ‘Air Quality Index near me’. People were trying to find out the air quality index of their surroundings so that they could plan on how to combat it.

How to link Aadhaar to PAN

A lot of the top-ranking searches this year were made after major decisions were made by the government. One of these decisions was that linking your Aadhaar card to your PAN card was made necessary. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notification dated September 28, the deadline to do so has been extended to December 31. The searches also might have gone up due to the fact that from April 1, it was made mandatory for people to link Aadhaar number while filing ITR unless specifically exempted.

How to vote, How to check name in voter list

2019 was the year when the Indian General elections took place. During this time there was a huge spike in the number of people that showed up to vote. Just ahead of the elections of their constituency was a time when Indian citizens were looking up how to cast their vote.

