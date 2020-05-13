How to transfer Google Play Music library to YouTube Music

How to transfer Play Music library to YouTube Music. (Image: YouTube Blog) How to transfer Play Music library to YouTube Music. (Image: YouTube Blog)

Google is planning to retire the Play Music but it’s giving the users an option to transfer their music libraries and playlists to YouTube Music. The company has started inviting Play Music users to migrate to the new music platform and transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences, and playlists along with it.

“We want to ensure everyone has time to transfer their content and get used to YouTube Music, so we’ll provide plenty of notice ahead of users no longer having access to Google Play Music later this year,” YouTube said in a blog post on Tuesday. Google Play Music users will soon receive an email with detailed instruction on how to transfer Google Play Music history and content to YouTube Music.

Transfer Play Music library and playlists to YouTube Music

Google has said that “for now, users will continue to have access to both services” and everyone will have the time to transfer their content to the new platform as Play Music retires later this year. However, if you want to transfer your Play library to the new streaming platform right away, we have got you covered.

Download the YouTube Music app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. You will see a transfer button in the YouTube Music, tap on it to initiate transfer of your Play Music history, playlists, uploads, as well as purchased content.

As soon as you are done transferring the data, Google will notify you via email as well as via notification. YouTube Music will also start showing you updated recommendations on the home screen.

YouTube Music was launched in March 2019 in India and it managed to crossed three million downloads within a week. By the end of the year, it signed up more than 800,000 subscribers for its paid services in the country.

YouTube Music is free for users but if you want an ad-free version, you can go premium for a monthly fee of Rs 99. There’s also YouTube Music Premium that costs Rs 129 per month and offers an ad-free experience with background play and offline downloads for videos on YouTube.

