Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4: What has changed in a year?

Google just released the Pixel 5 priced at $699 (approximately Rs 51,000). It is a successor to last year’s Pixel 4, which never came to India, due to its Soli Radar feature. This time along, Google has reduced the price of the device by replacing the Snapdragon 800 series processor with a 700 series processor along with a few other corner cuts. This would make potential customers think twice to go in for a Pixel 4, which you can currently get on Amazon for around $350 (approximately Rs 26,000) for the 64GB storage version or the new Pixel 5.

Here we take a look at both Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 and compare their specifications to find out which one would be a better deal for you.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4: Price

Google Pixel 5 is priced at $699 (approximately Rs 51,000) for the 8GB RAM base variant. It will be made available in Just Black and Sorta Sage colour options. The Google Pixel 4 was launched at $799 (approximately Rs 59,000) for the 64GB variant and at $899 (approximately Rs 66,000) for the 128GB variant. The 64GB variant is now available at around $350 (approximately Rs 26,000) on Amazon. It was launched in three colour options: Just Black, Clearly White and Oh So Orange.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4: Design

Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 look quite similar, except for minor design transitions. These include a unibody design on the Pixel 5, a fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 5 and a hole punch on the Pixel 5. The Pixel 4 came with a chunkier top bezel to include all the sensors for Soli Radar. And it gave up on the fingerprint sensor in favour of facial recognition. Overall, both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 look very similar and can be mistaken for one another from afar.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4: Display

Google Pixel 5 sports a 6-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. The display features a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth user experience. The display features a hole punch to accommodate the front camera module.

The Google Pixel 4 features a smaller 5.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, thanks to the chunky bezel required to accommodate the Soli Radar sensors. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4: Processor and UI

Google Pixel 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and the Pixel 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. On paper, the Snapdragon 855 is a bit better when it comes to performance, however, the SD765G takes the win when it comes to features like 5G capabilities, Wi-Fi 6, computer vision image processing and support for 120Hz displays.

UI remains the same, considering they are both Pixel phones. The Pixel 5 will get an additional year of update support compared to the Pixel 4 as of now.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4: Cameras

Google Pixel 5 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12.2MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) paired with a 16MP wide-angle sensor with a 107-degree field of view. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Pixel 4 also features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 12.2MP secondary sensor with a 77-degree field of view. On the back it features an 8MP selfie camera.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4: Battery

The Pixel 5 is backed by a 4,080mAh battery, which is much larger when compared to Pixel 4’s 2,800mAh battery. The Pixel 5 comes with support for 18W Qi wireless charging and the Pixel 5 comes with support for 18W fast charging. The larger battery might seem as a boost, but keep in mind that 5G networks do consume a lot of it.

