Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a: Let’s compare the two new Pixels from Google

Google announced the Pixel 5’s launch with the Pixel 4a earlier this year. At the Launch Night In virtual event tonight, Google unveiled its flagship phone to the world. The much-awaited Google Pixel 5 tried to appeal to the customers by lowering the price of the smartphone. They achieved this by replacing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor with a 700 series processor. The smartphone with a clean android experience starts at a price of $699.

Let’s take a look at the comparison between the California tech giant’s flagship phone and the mid-range phone.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a: Screen and design

Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. On the other hand, Pixel 5 comes with a 6-inch Full HD OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Pixel 4a had a standard 60Hz refresh display whereas Pixel 5 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother browsing and better gaming experience. The fingerprint scanner is on the back of both devices. Also, Pixel 4a sports a plastic back with a matte finish whereas Pixel 5 has 100 per cent recycled aluminium enclosure. Google Pixel 4a is available in only black colour but the Pixel 5 is available in an additional mint, white and blue colours. Also, the Pixel 5 is water-resistant.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a: Processor

Google Pixel 4a came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618 as it is expected from a mid-range smartphone from the company. This time around Google Pixel 5 went with a mid-range processor as well sporting a Snapdragon 765G processor under the hood coupled with Andreno 620.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a: Camera

On the back, Google Pixel 4a had a single 12.2MP camera whereas Google Pixel 5 has a dual camera setup with 12.2MP primary camera and 16MP ultrawide camera with 107 degree of field of view. On the front, both the devices have an 8MP camera housed inside a punchole display for selfies.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a: Battery and charging

Google Pixel 4a had a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery on the Google Pixel 5 is larger with a 4,000mAh capacity. It has support for 18W fast charging, wireless charging and reverse charging.

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a: Price

Google Pixel 4a was priced at $349 (Rs 25,673)for the sole 128GB variant with 6GB RAM. The product is yet to hit Indian markets. Google Pixel 5 is priced strategically at $699 (Rs 51,433) and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

