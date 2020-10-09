scorecardresearch
Friday, October 09, 2020
Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020): Which offers better value?

Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020): Here's a look at which budget smartphone is better, the Apple iPhone SE (2020) or the Google Pixel 4a.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | October 9, 2020 6:18:09 pm
Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020), Apple, Google, Pixel 4a, iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020) features, Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020) specifications, Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020) price, Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020) display, Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020) processorGoogle Pixel 4a comes packed with a 3140 mAh non-removable battery with 18W USB Type-C fast charging capacity. (Image: Google)

Earlier on Friday, Google launched its all new Pixel 4a in India at an aggressive price tag of Rs 29,999 (introductory) along with the Nest Audio Smart Speaker. In terms of pricing the Google Pixel 4a and the iPhone SE (2020) go hand in hand and hence we have decided to compare the two mid-range smartphones and find out which one offers better value for the money and which one should you get.

Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020): Display

Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inches touchscreen OLED display at an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 1080×2340 pixels screen resolution and pixel density of 443 ppi. With 83.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it comes clad in Corning Gorilla Glass 3. On the other hand, iPhone SE is bundled with a 4.7-inches Retina IPS LCD display with 750×1334 pixels screen resolution at an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 326 ppi pixel density.

Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020): Processor

Pixel 4a comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset along with Adreno 618 GPU. Further, the phone is available in India only in 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant which is paired with Android 10 upgradeable to Android 11. While iPhone SE (2020) comes with Apple A13 Bionic chipset paired with iOS 13, it is powered by 3GB RAM in 64GB and 128GB variants.

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE 2020, Google Pixel 4a, Apple iPhone SE 2020, Google Pixel 4a comparison, Google Pixel 4a specifications, Google Pixel 4a price, Apple iPhone SE price, Apple iPhone SE specifications, Apple iPhone SE comparison Apple iPhone SE is bundled with a 4.7-inches Retina IPS LCD display with 750×1334 pixels screen resolution at an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 326 ppi pixel density. (Express Photo)

Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020): Camera

On the camera front, Google Pixel 4a flaunts a single rear camera of 12.2MP with f/1.7 aperture along with 4K video recording at 30fps. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. Similarly, iPhone SE packs a single camera setup of 12MP primary rear camera with 4K video recording at 24, 30 and 60fps.

Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020): Battery

Google Pixel 4a comes packed with a 3140 mAh non-removable battery with 18W USB Type-C fast charging capacity whereas iPhone SE comes with a Li-Po 1821 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging capacity enabled by Qi wireless charging.

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE 2020, Google Pixel 4a, Apple iPhone SE 2020, Google Pixel 4a comparison, Google Pixel 4a specifications, Google Pixel 4a price, Apple iPhone SE price, Apple iPhone SE specifications, Apple iPhone SE comparison Apple iPhone SE packs a single camera setup of 12MP primary rear camera with 4K video recording at 24, 30 and 60fps.

Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020): Price in India

iPhone SE is available in Red and Black variants priced at Rs 37,900 for 64GB internal storage model and Rs 43,900 for 128GB internal storage model. Although Pixel 4a is launched at Rs 31,999, it will be available at a special price of Rs 29,999 for its sole black colour variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India.

Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and other G-Suite services suffer global outage

