Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Which is the best budget flagship for you?

Google has just revealed its much-awaited Pixel 4a smartphone, which will take on budget competitors like the Apple iPhone SE and the OnePlus Nord. The device has currently been launched in the US starting at $349 (approximately Rs 26,244). The company will launch the device in the Indian market at a later date.

The device will go up against the iPhone SE 2020 in the US market, considering they are similarly priced. Here we will be taking a look at how both the phones differ, and which is the better option for you to get.

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Price

Google Pixel 4a will start at $349 (approximately Rs 26,244). The company is yet to reveal when the device will be launched in India and at what price point.

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 looks a lot similar to the The Apple iPhone SE 2020 looks a lot similar to the iPhone 8 in terms of design with a few minor differences. (Express Photo)

The iPhone SE is priced at $399 for the 64GB variant, $449 for the 128GB variant and $549 for the 256GB variant. Whereas, the India prices are much higher starting at Rs 42,500 for the 64GB variant, Rs 47,800 for the 128GB variant and Rs 58,300 for the 256GB variant.

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Design

Google Pixel 4a looks quite similar to the Google Pixel 4 with a few minor changes like a polycarbonate body. On the front, it features a 5.8-inch hole-punch display with minimal bezels. On the rear, the device features a single camera located inside of a square module in a similar fashion to the Pixel 4. Apart from that, the device features a physical fingerprint sensor on the back with Titan M security and a Google logo on the bottom. On the top edge, the device features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 looks a lot similar to the iPhone 8 in terms of design with a few minor differences, like the shifting of the Apple logo to the centre. This device brings back the long-gone Touch ID sensor and is very compact with a 4.7-inch display. The device looks dated with chunky bezels. It sports a few features that are missing from the Pixel, like an official IP rating and wireless charging. The device comes with a metal and glass build making it feel more premium than the Pixel.

Google Pixel 4a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. (Image: Google) Google Pixel 4a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. (Image: Google)

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Display

Google Pixel 4a sports a 5.8-inch full HD+OLED hole-punch display. The display is HDR+ compliant. Apple iPhone SE 2020 sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS display with a resolution of 1,334×750 pixels. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10, True Tone and Haptic Touch support.

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Processor and UI

Google Pixel 4a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs Android 10 operating system which will be upgraded to Android 11 as and when Google rolls out the update.

iPhone SE 2020 features a 12MP sensor on the back with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). (Express Photo) iPhone SE 2020 features a 12MP sensor on the back with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). (Express Photo)

Apple iPhone SE is powered by the most powerful chipset the company has to offer, the A13 Bionic chipset, which is the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 lineup of devices. It is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The device runs the company’s own iOS 13.5.1 operating system.

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Cameras

The Google Pixel 4a sports a single camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens. On the front, it features an 8MP wide-angle selfie camera with an 84-degree field of view.

iPhone SE 2020 features a 12MP sensor on the back with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). On the front, the device features a 7MP selfie camera module.

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Battery

The Pixel 4a is backed by a 3,140mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The iPhone SE 2020 is backed by a comparatively smaller 1,821mAh battery, with support for 18W fast charging.

